The following people have recently been booked into the custody of the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility on Rawhide Road in Magnolia. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Not listed are people serving brief commitments or state inmates held in the jail for local court appearances. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual. CLICK HERE to see the complete roster of all people held in custody.
Arlando Lacharles Henry, 40, booked 12:19 a.m. Thursday, hold for another agency, possession of controlled substance, open container, criminal impersonation second degree.
Christopher Steven Wilson, 33, booked 4:13 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear, bond $100,000.
Dennis Ray Harper, 51, booked 6:02 a.m. Wednesday by Magnolia Police Department, terroristic act, domestic battery second degree, endangering the welfare of a minor first degree.
Recent releases from the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility. Not listed are people serving brief commitments. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual. Mass releases of prisoners at certain times usually, but does not always, indicate their transfer to the Arkansas Department of Corrections. The release of felons recently convicted in Columbia County Circuit Court also usually indicates their transfer to a state facility.
Rodrequez Demond Walker, 32, released 5:35 p.m. Wednesday, booked February 21 by Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, forgery, theft of property under $1,000, child support enforcement, bond $500.
Landon Oligan, 27, released 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, booked 2:09 p.m. Wednesday by Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, failure to appear, bond $635.
A total of 89 prisoners are being held at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility on Rawhide Road in Magnolia, up two from our last report.