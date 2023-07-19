A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr.
Court will be held Thursday in the courtroom at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia. Those defendants scheduled to appear at this time are listed as follows.
9 a.m.
Gwin McLeod, 2 counts failure to appear, 2 counts habitual offender, 2 counts revocation of suspended imposition of sentencing.
Colby Moore, possession of firearm by certain persons, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), habitual offender, 2 counts revocation of SIS.
Shaquille Johnson, 4 counts probation revocation.
Nyterious Sharp, probation revocation.
Brenda Fincher, 2 counts probation revocation.
Julie Dixon, revocation of SIS.
Arndra Norton, 2 counts revocation of SIS.
Norwood Thomas Smith, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger.
Shabrecca Samful, battery second degree, endangering welfare of minor first degree.
Debra Leeann Magness, kidnapping, battery second degree.
Sarah Denise Malone, possession of controlled substance (Schedulel I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, tampering with physical evidence (impairs/obstructs prosecution/defense).
Devonte Marquelle Walton, aggravated assault - purposely displays firearm.
Victoria Saunders delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine.
Anthony Taylor, endangering welfare of minor first degree, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, possession of controlled substance (Schedule IV, V), driving while intoxicated second offense.
Pierre Bell Jr., violation uniform machine gun act.
Holly Smith, probation revocation.
Zachary Williamson, 2 counts revocation of SIS.
10 a.m.
Rhonda Hall, review restitution.
Tasheka Teon McDuffie, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked.
Shaivonn Anthony Robinson, capital murder, aggravated robbery, battery first degree, firearm enhancement, escape first degree, impairing operation of vital public facility.
Nikki Lee Kirkpatrick, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II), methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), hindering apprehension or prosecution.
Jessie Renee Rash, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shirstine L. Easter, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, DWI first offense, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Marcus Antonio Carter, terroristic threatening first degree, domestic battering third degree, criminal trespass (occupiable structure).
Jerdarious Juwon Willis, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI), failure to appear.
Kendra Lynnae Colvin, theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500.
Anthony Marquis Williamson, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises, etc., drug free zone; possession of controlled
substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver, tampering with physical evidence, habitual offender, 2 counts revocation of SIS.
Shardae Calton, domestic battering first degree, use of a deadly weapon.
Denise Crockett, probation revocation.
11 a.m.
Michael Sanders, terroristic act, battery first degree, aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm from car second degree.
Grady Lee Clark Jr., battery second degree, endangering welfare of minor first degree.
Rico Jarel Frazier, endangering welfare of minor first degree, domestic battering third degree.
Ashanti Humbert, theft of property (credit/debit card), theft of property over $1,000.
Denver Elmore, non-support over $25,000.
Robin Nichol Flowers, endangering welfare of minor first degree, aggravated assault, battery second degree, resisting arrest, criminal mischief first degree, domestic battery third degree.
Joshuah Shamaud Curley, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, criminal use of prohibited weapon.
Gcorey Desean Lovett, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger.
Kendrick Milner, breaking or entering, theft of property (credit/debit card/account number), theft of property over $1,000.
Roshanae Lache Story, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises, etc. - drug free zone.
1:30 p.m.
Detrevis Wafer, aggravated assault, battery first degree, felony with firearm.
Jeffery Allen Nipper, tampering with physical evidence, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked.
Rodarius Arcadiat Keener, aggravated residential burglary, 2 counts terroristic act, aggravated assault, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, offenses relating to
records, maintaining premises, etc., within 1,000-feet of certified drug free zone; possession of a defaced firearm, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver.
Jamaal Roy Jefferson, domestic battering second degree.
Iyeshia Simoneilajiaha Hall, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), 3 counts failure to appear, impairing operation of vital public facility.
Untario Lamar Major Jr., residential burglary, breaking or entering, domestic battery third degree, battery second degree.
Seth Holtzclaw, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II), methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, probation revocation.
Jeffery Thornton, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, breaking or entering, habitual offender.
Darrell Martin, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, or heroin with purpose to deliver; possession of firearm by certain persons - prior crime violent or present use to commit crime; possession
of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) with purpose to deliver (not methamphetamine or cocaine), theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500, habitual offender, revocation of SIS.
Daryl Thomas, probation revocation.
Matthew Newman, 2 counts revocation of SIS.
2:30 p.m.
Ricardo Montalban Thomas, rape, possession of firearm by certain persons, habitual offender.
Stacy R. Williams Jr., failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements - refusal to cooperate with assessment process; habitual offender.
Spencer Parnell Jameson, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, forgery first degree, forgery second degree, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Jarvis Leonal Doss, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, 2 counts possession of drug paraphernalia, 3 counts habitual offender,
battery second degree, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, theft of property under $1,000.
Ashton Johnson, aggravated robbery, escape first degree, possession of firearms by certain persons, battery third degree, aggravated assault, terroristic act, aggravated assault upon a certified law enforcement officer or employee of a correctional facility, impairing operation of vital public facility.
Dontavious Marshall, aggravated residential burglary, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, aggravated assault, terroristic act, impairing operation of vital public facility, habitual offender.
Trevor Paul Smith, battery second degree.
Andre Dementris Gilmore, battery second degree.
Jessie Wayne Dyson, kidnapping, battery second degree, habitual offender.
Scotdarrious Ellis, impairing operation of vital public facility, habitual offender.
Robert Fuller, impairing operation of vital public facility, habitual offender.
3:30 p.m.
Desstanie Bryant, impairing operation of vital public facility.
Jeremy Jenkins, aggravated assault on family/household member - impedes or prevents the respiration or circulation or applying pressure on; endangering welfare of minor first degree, theft of property under $1,000, 2 counts habitual offender, delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine.
Keith Hardiman, endangering welfare of minor first degree.
William McLeod, terroristic threatening first degree, aggravated assault on family/household member, 2 counts revocation of SIS.
Scott Anthon Howell, battery first degree, possession of firearm by certain persons - prior crime violent or present use to commit crime; aggravated assault onfamily/household member, felony with a firearm, habitual offender.
Kassandra Robinson, 4 counts terroristic threatening.
Ricardo Walker, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of controlledsubstance (Schedule I/II) with purpose to deliver (not methamphetamine/cocaine); possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver, theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500, habitual offender.
Ronnie Duran, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Damarion Hunter, theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500.
Katekki Moddies, aggravated assault, endangering welfare of minor first degree, terroristic threatening first degree, carrying a weapon.
Carla Cheshier, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Jessie Radford, forgery second degree, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, habitual offender.
Michael Henderson, revocation of SIS.
Deandre Dismuke, 2 counts probation revocation.
Robert Bedwell, revocation of SIS.
Joseph M. Peace, probation revocation.
George Solomon, probation revocation.
Alberin McGowan, 2 counts probation revocation.
Raney Sprayberry, revocation of SIS.
Keisher Willingham, 2 counts probation revocation.