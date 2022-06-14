Columbia County real estate transactions recorded during a two-week period ended June 7, 2022, having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State.
A commercial sale totaling over $2.8 million highlighted this two-week cycle of real estate transactions in Columbia County. Four Dixie Mart convenience stores have been sold, according to deeds filed in late May and early June in the Columbia County Circuit Clerk's Office.
Four special warranty deeds were executed between Dixie Mart, Inc., organized under the laws of the State of Louisiana, and Flash Market, LLC, a Delaware limited liability corporation headquartered in Greensboro, SC. These include the Dixie Mart locations at 1645 E. Main St., 1 Warnock Springs Road, 407 W. Main St., and 1016 E. Main St., all in Magnolia.
The 3,874 SF store at 1645 E. Main St., sold May 20 for $685,000.
The 2,296 SF store at 1 Warnock Springs Road, sold May 20 for $900,000.
The 2,310 SF store at 407 W. Main St., sold March 24 for $600,000.
The 2,000 SF store at 1016 E. Main St., sold May 20 for $675,000.
These four units were part of an initial sale totaling $2,250,000, which originated April 3, 2007. Dixie Mart at 1016 E. Main St. was purchased from Tri-County Oil Company, Inc., Derol M. and Jessie May, CWIP, Inc., and May Oil Company. Dixie Mart at 407 W. Main St. was purchased from JAM Properties, LLC. Dixie Mart at 1 Warnock Springs Road was purchased from Tri-County Oil Company, Inc., Derol M. and Jessie
May, CWIP, Inc., and May Oil Company. Dixie Mart at 1645 E. Main St. was purchased from Tri-County Oil Company, Inc., Derol M. and Jessie May, CWIP, Inc., and May Oil Company.
Other recent property sales in Columbia County included the following:
The sale of a 2,209 SF house on Karen Circle in Magnolia brought $205,000 on June 6. Mona L. Rasmussen (trustee of the Mona L. Rasmussen Living Revocable Trust) sold the house to Loretta Simms and Cecily Jackson, who financed the sale with a mortgage of $221,000 from Farmers Bank and Trust. The Rasmussen Trust acquired this house
April 9, 2022, from Mona L. Rasmussen by warranty deed. James A. and Mona L. Rasmussen bought the house September 1, 1991, for $110,000 from David G. and Julie Freeman by warranty deed.
A 2,109 SF house and 7.621 acres on Columbia 48 in Emerson sold June 6 for $284,500. William Jeffery Gass and Whitney Gass purchased the property from Debbie Matthews and Ricky Matthews. Mr. and Mrs. Gass financed this purchase with a mortgage of $270,000 from Bodcaw Bank. Debbie Matthews received this property February 21, 1997, from Lurline Wilbanks.
A 2,718 SF house on Fox Run in Magnolia sold June 6 for $278,000. Robert Tyler Metcalf and Alyssa Taegan Metcalf sold the house to Devin DiGullio and Erin DiGuillo. Mr. and Mrs. DiGuillio backed this sale with a mortgage of $272,964 from Rocket Mortage, LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC) of Detroit, Michigan. Mr. and Mrs. Metcalf purchased this house August 3, 2021, for $265,000 from Trey and Ginger Lavalle by warranty deed.
The sale of a 1,998 SF house and 11.61 acres on Columbia 53 in Waldo rang up at $260,250 on June 6. Kacie Robichaux (f/k/a Kacie M. Skinner) and Hadrian T. Robichaux sold the property to Tyler Metcalf and Taegan Metcalf. The Metcalfs financed this transaction with a mortgage of $242,237 from Rocket Mortgage, LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC) of Detroit, Michigan. Ms. Skinner and Mr. Robichaux bought this property August 18, 2010, for $80,000 from R.E. and Beatrice Walker by warranty deed.
A 2,029 SF house and 2.96 acres on Whippoorwill in Magnolia sold June 2 for $270,000. Alain Georges Verbeiren and Amrita Karki Verbeiren sold the property to Jody Daniel Machacek, backed by a mortgage of $244,000 from Farmers Bank and Trust. Mr. and Mrs. Verbeiren bought this property November 18, 2021, for $250,000 from Rebecca Clark.
A 2,211 SF house on Margaret Street in Magnolia changed hands June 7 for $120,000. Dylan Blayne Keith purchased the house from Wayne E. Russell. Mr. Keith financed this sale with a mortgage of $121,971.25 from Bodcaw Bank. Mr. Russell received this property August 25, 2004, by quitclaim deed from Susan G. Russell. Wayne and Susan Russell bought the house October 14, 1999, for $81,000 from Katie Butler.
The sale of a 1,475 SF house on Partee Drive on June 3 brought $100,000. John W. and Amanda J. Miller sold the house to Allen Shipp and Stacey Shipp. No mortgage information was available on this sale. Mr. and Mrs. Miller bought this house October 20, 1983, for $55,000 from E.A. and Dominica Minzloff by warranty deed.
A 2,903 SF house on Timberlane Drive in Magnolia sold June 7 for $350,000. Jerome and Sandra Blake sold the home to Julius and Kendra Easter, who financed the deal with a mortgage of $315,000 from Bodcaw Bank. The Blakes bought this property October 20, 1997, for $10,000 from Jimmy R. Toms and Lisa L. Toms and Jeff Chessir and Traci Chessir by warranty deed.
The sale of 4.38 acres and two mobile homes on West Columbia 210 at Emerson brought $175,000 on June 2. John Wade Jr. and Judith Wade sold the property to Richard Alan Streefkerk and Monique Marie Streefkerk. This sale includes a 2,432 SF mobile home and a 1,456 SF mobile home. Mr. and Mrs. Streefkerk financed this sale with a mortgage of $171,830 from DAS Acquisition Company, LLC, of St. Louis, Missouri. The Wades acquired this property August 8, 2015, from John L. Wade Sr. and Nelda Wade by quitclaim deed.