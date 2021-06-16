There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
18-22-27-38-52, Mega Ball 11, Megaplier 4x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there were four Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $30 million ($20.7.3 million cash).
Saturday’s Powerball numbers were:
8-25-34-38-41, Powerball 10, Power Play 3x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $40 million ($28.1 million cash).
(Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot).