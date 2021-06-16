Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

18-22-27-38-52, Mega Ball 11, Megaplier 4x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there were four Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $30 million ($20.7.3 million cash).

Saturday’s Powerball numbers were:

8-25-34-38-41, Powerball 10, Power Play 3x.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $40 million ($28.1 million cash).

(Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot).

