Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during December 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff.
Brandi Sharie Manuel v. Christopher Joseph Manuel. December 14.
Tia T. Davis v. Derrick A. Davis. December 14. Married March 32, 2002.
Elvis Henderson v. Robin Flowers Henderson. December 14. Married August 28, 2008.
Alexis Carter-Foster v. Antonio Foster. December 8. Plaintiff is restored to the maiden name of Alexis Carter.
Kassaundra Bishop v. Alex Hurley-Bishop. December 5.
Bryce Baker McKinney Jr. v. Naomi Lynn McKinney, November 2. Married July 8, 2016. Defendant is restored to her former name of Naomi Lynn McPherson.
Jeffrey Cochran v. Thongkhanh Cochran. November 22. Married September 14, 2007.
Tiffany Ely v. Zachary J. Ely. November 22. Married May 8, 2014.
Cassandra NaKaye Briggs-Williams v. Stevie D. Williams. November 17. Plaintiff is restored to maiden name of Cassandra NaKaye Briggs.
Janice C. Nichols v. Ronald E. Nichols. November 22. Married July 30, 2012. Plaintiff is restored to former surname of Booth.
Beverly V. McGraw v. Melvin Ray McGraw. October 4. Married May 23, 1998.
Matthew Linton v. Makayla Harwell. October 3.
Sherry Kilpatrick v. Robert Kilpatrick. October 3. Plaintiff is restored to the former name of Sherry Roberts.
Tracy Cox v. Wendy Cox. October 3. Married May 23, 1986.
Brent Michael Smith v. Kaci Renea Smith. October 3. Defendant is restored to former name of Kaci Renea Merrill.
Amy Lee Ussery v. Joseph Earl Ussery. October 21.
Leanora Elizabeth Hope Stiles v. Justin Stiles. October 21. Plaintiff is restored to the former name of Leanora Kemp.
Rodney Rasberry v. Kayla Rasberry. October 21. Defendant is restored to the former name of Kayla Wright.