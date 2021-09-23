South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, September 21, 2021, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.
COLUMBIA
Theotis Henderson, 904 W. Main, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed September 14.
Samuel K. Robison, 191 Columbia Road 25, Magnolia; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed September 15.
UNION
Christopher A. Hayes, 724 School Street, El Dorado; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed September 16.
Freddie Lee Zillender, 705 Marrable Hill Road, El Dorado; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed September 21.