The City of Magnolia issued building permits with a value of $102,000 during the month of June.
The permits:
110 W. Stadium, Joey Ellis Remodeling, remodel, $48,500, June 3.
915 Hightower, Lonnie Jackson, garage, $6,000, June 18.
311 N. Vine, Columbia County Farmers Association, remodel, $45,000, June 21.
1019 S. Height, Wendell Russ, storage building, $2,500, June 22.
Building permits in Magnolia through the first six months of 2021 had a total value of $1,226,470.55. The city issued building permits worth $3,006,392.44 through the first six months of 2020.