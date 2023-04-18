Albemarle Corporation has completed its Brine Supply Well 647, according to the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission’s weekly drilling report.
The Woodward No. 4 is 1,528 feet FNL and 241 feet FEL in Section 11-17-22 S in the Kilgore Lodge Field of Columbia County. Total depth was to 12,733 feet in the Smackover Zone, with perforations between 12,156 and 12,730 feet. Work was completed March 4.
Mission Creek Operating Company of Magnolia has reported two workovers and one recompletion. The workovers were in the Dorcheat Macedonia Field of Columbia County, and drilled into the Cotton Valley Zone.
The workovers:
Brewer-Warnock No. 11, Section 22-18S-21W, total depth 8,842 feet, perforations between 6,830 and 8,540 feet. Daily production is 5 barrels and 23 mcf. Work was finished April 4.
Franks-Warnock No. 4, Section 15-18S-21W, total depth 8,801 feet, perforations between 6,503 and 8,419 feet. Daily production 10 barrels and 16.2 mcf. Work was finished March 29.
The recompletion:
McWilliams A No. 1-18, Section 18-18S-23W, total depth 5,247 feet into the Pettet Zone, with perforations between 5,206 and 5,212 feet. Daily production is 11.7 barrels and 9 mcf. Work was finished March 17.