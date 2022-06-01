Real estate transactions filed May 13 - May 24 in the Columbia County Circuit Clerk's Office.
A residential sale totaling $528,000 highlighted this cycle of real estate transactions.
A 2,012 SF house on Tall Timber Drive in Magnolia changed hands March 13 for $255,000. Julius Easter and Kendra Easter sold the property to Logan Bradley Quinn and Gabriella Elizabeth Quinn, financed by a mortgage of $255,000 from Bodcaw Bank. Mr. and Mrs. Easter bought this house April 24, 2017, for $192,000 from Travis S. and Pamela J. McKamie by warranty deed.
The sale of a 2,044 SF house on Summerwood in Magnolia on May 13 brought $260,475. Richard S. Marshall and Joann H. Marshall sold the house to William Bret Watson and Meredith N. Watson. The Watsons financed this sale with a mortgage of $240,000 from Farmers Bank and Trust. Mr. and Mrs. Marshall purchased this house April 17, 2008, for $180,000 from Tommy V. Welch and Nicole L. Welch by warranty deed.
The sale of 1.50 acres and a 2,684 SF house on Columbia 405 in Magnolia rang up at $528,000 on May 13. Cody Camp and Sara Camp bought the house and acreage from Ed Pharr and Mary Jane Pharr. Mr. and Mrs. Camp financed this transaction with a mortgage of $423,000 from Farmers Bank and Trust Company of Texarkana, Texas. The Pharrs purchased this property September 8, 2020, for $45,000 from Billy T. Vickers by warranty deed.
A 1,770 SF house on East University Street in Magnolia sold May 17 for $210,000. Ronnie C. Young and Judy E. Young bought the house from Joseph L. Dunn and Lora G. Dunn, financed by a mortgage of $210,000 from Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc., of Salt Lake City, Utah. The Dunns purchased this house October 19, 2015, for $160,000 from Logan Wade Bennett by warranty deed.
Land totaling 2.62 acres and a 2,130 SF house on Columbia 86 in Waldo sold May 17 for $290,000. Jason Fred Hutcheson and Amanda Kay Hutcheson, along with Mary Aldridge and Charles Aldridge, sold the property to Tera Cranford. Ms. Cranford financed this sale with a mortgage of $261,000 from Farmers Bank and Trust Company.
Jason and Amanda Hutcheson bought the house September 18, 2018, for $15,000 from Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust by special warranty deed. The property was conveyed November 30, 2018, by Jason and Amanda Hutcheson to Charles and Mary Aldridge by quitclaim deed. On January 3, 2022, Charles Aldridge conveyed the property to Mary Aldridge by quitclaim deed.
A 1,600 SF house and 1.45 acres on Columbia 64 in McNeil sold May 18 for $124,900. James E. Booth and Lynda Booth purchased the property from Catherin J. Glover and Charles L. Smelser (co-administrators of the estate of Charles Joshua Smelser). Mr. and Mrs. Booth financed this purchase with a mortgage of $115,254.25 from Horatio State Bank of Ashdown. Charles Joshua Smelser purchased this property October 18, 2019, for $115,000 from Dionicio Beltran Jr. and Susan Beltran by warranty deed.
A 2,227 SF home on Partee Drive. in Magnolia sold May 20 for $228,268. Brooks McCoy Langdon and Sarah Elizabeth Langdon sold the house to Brett Kinman and Leslie Kinman. The Kinmans financed this purchase with a mortgage of $182,614 from Rocket Mortgage, LLC, of Detroit, Michigan. Mr. and Mrs. Langdon bought the house January 8, 2020, for $185,000 from Todd Lee Emmert and Tina Gayle Emmert by warranty deed.
The sale of a 1,360 SF house on Summitt in Magnolia on May 20 rang up at $118,000. Stedell, Inc., sold the house to Robert L. Henderson and Mollie M. Henderson, backed by a mortgage of $118,000 from Peoples Bank. Stedell, Inc., acquired this house January 24, 2014, from Daphne Puckett by warranty deed.
A 1,440 SF house and 0.92 acre on Columbia 15 in Taylor sold May 25 for $127,500. Brad Herman and Amy Herman sold the property to Aaron Nelson and Alexis Nelson, backed by a mortgage of $128,787 from Everett Financial, Inc, d/b/a Supreme Lending of Dallas, Texas. Mr. and Mrs. Herman purchased the property April 27, 2018, for $107,000 from Douglas Brannon and Erin Collier by warranty deed.
Land totaling 28 acres and a 1,908 SF house on Columbia 26 in Emerson changed hands May 24 for $349,000. Douglas T. Pharr (trustee of the Three Oaks Revocable Living Trust) sold the property to Phillip Moore Lane and Julia Henry Lane. The Lanes financed this purchase with a mortgage of $283,108 from Amerisave Mortgage Corporation of Atlanta, Georgia. On March 28, 2016, Sherry Lynn Pharr conveyed this property to Tabatha Lynn Gray, Edward H. Pharr, and Douglas T. Pharr (trustees of the Three Oaks Revocable Living Trust) by warranty deed.