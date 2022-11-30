A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr.
Court will be held Thursday in the courtroom at the Columbia County Criminal Detention Facility in Magnolia.
Those defendants scheduled to appear at this time are listed as follows.
9 a.m.
Joshua Charles Upchurch, theft of property over $1,000, criminal mischief first degree.
Jacob Nix, kidnapping, aggravated assault, domestic battering second degree.
Summer Victoria Scarber, aggravated assault on family or household member, endangering welfare of minor second degree, aggravated assault, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearms by certain persons.
Rodarius Arcadiat Keener, aggravated residential burglary, terroristic act, aggravated assault, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises, etc., within 1,000 feet of certified drug free zone; possession of a defaced firearm, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver.
Daevion Rodreckus Sharp, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500.
Kakeithrick Evans, attempted murder first degree, residential burglary, aggravated assault.
Jamaal Roy Jefferson, domestic battering second degree.
Ernest Lee Joshua, aggravated robbery, battery second degree, terroristic threatening first degree, impairing operation of vital public facility.
Kentavious Lamar Carey, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger.
Tobey Zane Cannon, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine.
Jeremiah Young, terroristic act, possession of handgun on public school property/bus.
Kievan Brown, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver.
Colton Edward Smith, residential burglary, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, theft of property over $1,000.
Dariusz Patterson, 12 counts terroristic act.
Hayden Foster, probation revocation.
10 a.m.
Paterion J. Jackson, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises, established drug free zone; use or possession of paraphernalia to manufacture, etc., methamphetamine/cocaine.
Sean Michael Long, breaking or entering, theft of property under $1,000, probation revocation.
Tevin Darrel Mallory, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearm by certain persons, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, habitual offender.
Dextrick Lapez French, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked; possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine (Ecstasy); domestic battering third degree (subsequent offense or to a pregnant woman.
Phillip Butala Simiyu, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver.
Kiaundria Keyon Loudermill, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Crystal Jurls, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Adrian Darnell Thomas, aggravated assault on family or household member, terroristic threatening first degree.
Reuben Rafael Key, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Trae Demond Jackson, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Destiny Danielle Peace, engaging in continuing gang organization or enterprise first degree, forgery first degree.
Kori Michelle Taylor, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, endangering welfare of minor second degree, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Stacy R. Williams, failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements - refusal to cooperate with assessment process, habitual offender.
Tevin D. Maxwell, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Martin Burns, probation revocation.
11 a.m.
Juan Ramos, residential burglary, breaking or entering, theft of property over $5,000, criminal mischief first degree.
Chavro Raycharliski Smith, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Michael Sanders, terroristic act, battery first degree, aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm from car second degree.
Deangelo Markese Williams, battery second degree, terroristic threatening first degree, probation revocation.
Shabrecca Samful, battery second degree, endangering welfare of minor first degree.
Grady Lee Clark Jr., battery second degree, endangering welfare of minor first degree.
Laquadric Deshawn Johnson, domestic battering second degree, terroristic threatening first degree, endangering welfare of minor first degree.
Devante Jamal Williams, domestic battering first degree, use of a deadly weapon.
Rico Jarel Frazier, endangering welfare of minor first degree, domestic battering third degree.
Elizabeth Daniele Robinson, theft of property (credit/debit card), theft of property under $1,000.
David M. Craig, theft of property over $5,000.
Tristan Maleek French, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), possession of controlled substance (Schedule IV, V).
Carvandez Lamar Hardiman, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of instruments of crime.
Casey Tyler Thompson, false imprisonment first degree.
1:30 p.m.
Andrew Jennings Paschal, theft of property by deception, failure to appear.
Keaton Lee Kirkpatrick, commercial burglary, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), forgery second degree, engaging in continuing gang organization or enterprise first degree, forgery first degree.
Gemauria Delajuan Burton, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, terroristic act, endangering welfare of minor first degree.
Marcus Alan Morris, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Jaleya Samone Gulley, residential burglary.
Otis James Arnold Jr., breaking or entering, habitual offender.
Christopher M. Robinson, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, habitual offender, revocation of SIS.
Iyeshia Simoneilajiaha Hall, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule IV).
Gary J. Smitherman, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tyler Ishad Ross, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI).
Ashanti Humbert, theft of property (credit/debit card), theft of property over $1,000.
Denver Elmore, non-support over $25,000.
Ryan Alan Jones, aggravated assault, battery second degree.
2:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Ann Barnes, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lynos Levette Williams, theft of property over $1,000, revocation of suspended imposition of sentencing.
Terrance Jarmall Jones, aggravated residential burglary, 2 counts HO, aggravated assault, possession of firearm by certain persons, 4 counts revocation.
Lester James Hawthorne, kidnapping, rape, battery first degree.
Stacy R. Williams Jr., revocation of SIS.
Justin Tyrone Shepherd, battery second degree.
Marty Shane Flow, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Iris Tanya Banks, domestic battering second degree.
Octavia McBride, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Jontavius Curry, revocation of SIS.
Daruis Jamerson, probation revocation.
Kallie Conklin, probation revocation.
Curtis Carroll Jr., 2 counts probation revocation.
3:30 p.m.
Devonte Markuis Willis, aggravated assault, possession of firearms by certain persons, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, resisting arrest, terroristic threatening first degree, disorderly conduct, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, driving while intoxicated third offense, ignition interlock devices, terroristic threatening second degree.
Huey Henry Jr., delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, 2 counts possession of firearm by certain persons, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises refuse entry; simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.
Lance Shocklee, battery second degree, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, resisting arrest, fleeing (on foot), failure to appear, habitual offender, revocation.
Donald J. Taylor, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual offender.
Mario Andre Towns, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, habitual offender.
Micah Jude Keppers, failure to stop after accident with injury/death, fleeing (on foot).
Thomas Aaron Woods, residential burglary, criminal mischief first degree.
Ricardo Montalban Thomas, rape, possession of firearm by certain persons, habitual offender.
James Douglas Manning, aggravated assault on family or household member, terroristic threatening first degree, criminal mischief first degree.
Kathrine Michelle Henderson, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), probation revocation.
Michael Lynn Terrell, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, tampering with physical evidence (impairs/obstructs prosecution/defense), habitual offender.
Dale Evan Miley, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, habitual offender, 2 counts revocation of SIS.
Bacardi Crow, battery first degree, aggravated assault, possession of firearms by certain persons, habitual offender, revocation of SIS.
4:30 p.m.
Ralph Smith McDowell, battery second degree, terroristic threatening, habitual offender, revocation of SIS.
Lora Cooper, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked.
Melissa Ann Lewis, forgery first degree, theft of property (credit/debit) card.
Jamie Nicole Kitchens, domestic battering second degree.
Asia Ranae Smith, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, forgery first degree, forgery second degree, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Spencer Parnell Jameson, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, forgery first degree, forgery second degree, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Untario Lamar Major Jr., residential burglary, breaking or entering, domestic battery third degree, battery second degree.
Jarvis Leonal Doss, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, 2 counts possession of drug paraphernalia, 3 counts habitual offender, battery second degree, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, theft of property under $1,000, revocation of SIS.
Gregory Lee Mcleod, revocation of SIS.
Louis Bailey, probation revocation.
Tyrik Roy, probation revocation.
Keaundra Beal, probation revocation.
Each attorney will take whatever steps he/she feels necessary to be in court at or before the calling of his/her cases. Failure to be in court at the designated time may result in the court imposing appropriate sanctions.
All defendants must appear with their respective attorneys at the calling of his/her case. Each attorney shall proceed to accomplish this in the manner of his/her choice.