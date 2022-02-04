The Arkansas Parole Board has published its January list of pardon and commutation recommendations.
Four South Arkansas inmates received “without merit” recommendations, meaning that the board did not approve of the inmate’s request. The governor has the authority to accept or reject either Parole Board recommendation.
Refused commutations were:
George Rhoades, Little River County, two counts of capital murder.
Tresta Stewart, Howard County, escape-third degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance-two counts, breaking and entering, aggravated assault.
Kevon Trotter, Ouachita County, aggravated robbery, battery-first degree, possession of a firearm by certain persons, habitual offender.
Robert Weaver, Nevada County, manslaughter.