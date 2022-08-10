A Magnolia man was sentenced Tuesday to 120 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing methamphetamine in Columbia County.
U.S. District Court Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in El Dorado.
According to court documents, in June 2019, agents and investigators with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Columbia County Sheriff's Office, and 13th Judicial Drug Task Force (DTF) initiated an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in Colombia County by Eddie Dean McBride Jr., 50.
On June 20, 2019, investigators conducted a controlled purchase of methamphetamine from McBride in Columbia County.
The suspected methamphetamine was sent to the Drug Enforcement Administration's Crime Lab, were it tested positive for methamphetamine.
U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas made the announcement.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Graham Jones prosecuted the case.