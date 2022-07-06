A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr.
Court will be held starting at 9 a.m. Thursday in the courtroom at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia.
Those defendants scheduled to appear at this time include the following:
9 a.m.
Marcus Alan Morris, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine; possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Nathaniel Easter, fraudulent insurance acts.
Norwood Thomas Smith, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger.
Wyatt P. Varvil, criminal mischief first degree.
Latoya Shantee Smith, residential burglary, battery third degree.
Rodarius Arcadiat Keener, aggravated residential burglary, terroristic act, aggravated assault, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises, etc. within 1,000 feet of certified drug free zone; possession of a defaced firearm, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver.
Randy Rogers, failure to appear, probation revocation.
Kakeithrick Evan, attempted murder first degree, residential burglary, aggravated assault.
Chavella Lashia Hampton, 2 counts forgery second degree, habitual offender, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked; habitual, probation revocation, revocation of suspended imposition of sentencing.
Brody Johnson, driving while intoxicated appeal from District Court.
Logan Lawery Edwards, sexual assault second degree, aggravated assault, terroristic threatening first degree.
Zachary Sanders, aggravated assault on family/household member.
10 a.m.
Tyrone Benard Wells Sr., simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of firearm by certain person, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a defaced firearm, theft by receiving (firearm), possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), possession of controlled substance (Schedule III), habitual offender.
Edward Vincent Sharp, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, 2 counts possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearm by certain persons, habitual offender.
Daniel Leroy Holland, theft of property by deception.
Tyreke Trayvone Mitchell, battery second degree, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises refuse entry; possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), commercial burglary, theft of property over $5,000.
Kendra Lynnae Colvin, theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500.
Charvo Raycharliski Smith, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Kentavious Lamar Carey, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger.
Tucker Sprayberry, breaking or entering, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property under $1,000.
Dayton Dickson, probation revocation.
Angel Lastar Biddle, battery second degree.
George Ray Critton Jr., terroristic act, criminal mischief first degree.
Alex Brady Green, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Darrell Keyandre Alexander, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II methamphetamine or cocaine.
11 a.m.
Daevion Rodreckus Sharp, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500.
Misty Renae Burnside, theft by receiving over $1,000, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), possession of controlled substance (Schedule IV, V), obstructing governmental operations, failure to appear.
Devin Lavert Wafer, terroristic threatening first degree.
Mark Wayne Beasley, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Countess Yvonne Turner, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing governmental operations, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), furnishing prohibited articles.
Angela Renell Crow, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, endangering welfare of minor second degree, resisting arrest, habitual offender.
Dextrick Lapez French, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked; possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine (Ecstasy); domestic battering third degree (subsequent offense or to a pregnant woman).
Brandon Lee Welsh, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, driving on suspended license, probation revocation.
Kiaundria Keyon Loudermill, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
April R. Rowe, commercial burglary, theft of property over $5,000, residential burglary, theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500.
Johnny Lemorise Cornelious, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises, etc., drug free zone; possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Troy Leondale Oguinn, 2 counts forgery first degree.
Kimbell Vester Ivy Jr., battery first degree, aggravated assault.
Huey Henry Jr., delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of firearm by certain persons, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises refuse entry; simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.
Devin Ray Ratliff, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
1:30 p.m.
Kobe Leichman, murder first degree.
Keaton Lee Kirkpatrick, commercial burglary, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), forgery second degree, engaging in continuing gang organization or enterprise first degree, forgery first degree.
Demontez Lavontayt Ellison, aggravated residential burglary, terroristic act, theft of property over $1,000.
Dae'Jah Marie Mitchell, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises, etc., within 1,000 feet of certified drug free zone; hindering apprehension or prosecution, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver, possession of a defaced firearm.
Yasmin Latavia Jackson, tampering with physical evidence (impairs/obstructs prosecution/defense), manufacture of Schedule VI controlled substances.
Kedarrian Martin, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500.
Madison K-Lynn Myers, battery second degree.
Nakieva C. Moddies, theft of property over $5,000, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, fleeing (on foot).
Jamaal Roy Jefferson, domestic battering second degree.
Rose Condora, aggravated robbery.
Justice Sema Scarber, aggravated assault, terroristic threatening first degree.
Brandon Christopher Munden, possession of controlled substance (Schedule IV/V), possession of controlled substance (marijuana).
2:30 p.m.
Ernest C. Wilbourn, non-support over $10,000.
Jaleen Jackson, 2 counts aggravated assault, 2 counts terroristic threatening first degree, criminal impersonation second degree, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked; stalking second degree, engaging in continuing gang organization or enterprise first degree, forgery first degree.
Antwan Lamar Calloway Jr., battery second degree, theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), obstructing governmental operations, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, 2 counts fleeing (on foot), careless and prohibited driving, battery second degree.
Aqualious Arthel Sanders, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of firearm by certain persons, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), habitual offender, revocation of SIS.
Scotdarrious M. Ellis, battery first degree, 2 counts terroristic act, 2 counts aggravated assault, aggravated residential burglary, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500.
Brandy Lashon Harden, domestic battering III (subsequent offense or to a pregnant woman), aggravated assault on family/household member, HO, probation revocation.
Juan Ramos, residential burglary, breaking or entering, theft of property over $5,000, criminal mischief first degree.
Daniel Robert McMahen, residential burglary, breaking or entering, theft of property under $1,000, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Raven C. Turner, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Angel Lynn Hamilton, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Donald J. Taylor, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Arthur L. Hunter, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, terroristic threatening first degree, battery second degree, possession of firearms by certain persons, aggravated assault.
3:30 p.m.
Matthew Shawn West, failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements; refusal to cooperate with assessment process, habitual offender, failure to appear.
Miyate Johnson, forgery second degree, possession of firearm by certain persons.
Destiny Danielle Peace, engaging in continuing gang organization or enterprise first degree, forgery first degree.
Chase Williams, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, 2 counts possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, probation revocation.
William D. Tapia, sexual assault second degree.
Stephen David Byrd, fleeing, criminal mischief first degree.
Broderick R. Colvin, domestic battering first degree, terroristic threatening first degree, 2 counts habitual offender, probation revocation, failure to appear, residential burglary, protection order violation, terroristic threatening second degree.
Marvin James Carter, residential burglary, domestic battering second degree.
Charles Loftin Boyett, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, failure to appear.
Kymrick Rayshaud Otunba, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Ernest Lee Joshua, aggravated robbery, battery second degree, terroristic threatening first degree, impairing operation of vital public facility.
Keisher D. Willingham, 2 counts terroristic threatening first degree.
Anthony Lamont Wright, commercial burglary, theft of property under $1,000, theft of property over $25,000, breaking or entering.
Jake McComb, terroristic threatening first degree, resisting arrest, revocation of SIS, probation revocation.
Waldron Ralph Sheppard, 12 counts rape, 12 counts computer exploitation of a child in the first degree.
Datrit Tyone Harris, terroristic act, battery first degree, aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm from car second degree, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Mario Parnell Smith, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, fleeing (on foot), possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), habitual offender.
Steven Hoch, theft of property more than $1,000 but less than $5,000.
Valerie Smusz, criminal impersonation, possession of controlled substance meth or cocaine.
Dylan Wayne Peace, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jerry F. Rubus, possession of controlled substance, driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked, possession of marijuana.
Samuel Moore, revocation of suspended imposition of sentence.
COVID-19 precautions are encouraged. Each attorney has been advised to take whatever steps he/she feels necessary to be in court at or before the calling of his/her cases. Failure to be in court at the designated time may result in the court imposing appropriate sanctions. All defendants must appear with their respective attorneys at the calling of his/her case. Each attorney shall proceed to accomplish this in the manner of his/her choice.