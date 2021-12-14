Arklatx Operating Company of Smackover has completed the Lawton No. 15 in the Smackover Field of Union County.
The well was drilled to 2,800 feet in the Tokio Zone, with perforations between 2,697 and 2,698 feet. Daily production is 11 barrels. The job was completed on October 15.
The Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission also reported that it has issued a drilling permit to Betsy Production Company of Magnolia. Sewell Drilling is the contractor for the well.
Work will commence December 31 for the Miller Land and Lumber Company No. 1 at a wildcat field in Miller County. The well is 1,650 feet FNL and 660 feet FEL in Section 9-19S-28W in the Pettet Zone. Permit depth is to 6,800 feet.