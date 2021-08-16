A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr.
Court will be held Thursday, August 19, in the courtroom at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia. COVID-19 precautions will be strictly observed. Masks are to be worn inside the building.
The number of persons admitted to the building will be limited. Seating will be designated. Appropriate social distancing will be expected.
Each attorney will take whatever steps he/she feels necessary to be in court at or before the calling of his/her cases. Failure to be in court may result in the court imposing appropriate sanctions
All defendants must appear with their respective attorneys at the calling of his/her case. Each attorney shall proceed to accomplish this in the manner of his/her choice.
Coby Wayne White, theft of property by deception, failure to appear.
Jalleen Juan Burnell, possession of firearm by certain persons, 2 counts theft by receiving over $1,000, obstructing government operations, residential burglary, theft of property over $1,000.
Shaniekque Estherrial Robinson, breaking or entering, criminal mischief first degree, probation revocation.
Dextrick Lapez French, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine (ecstasy), possession of Schedule VI (K-2), possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked.
Kentavious Lamar Carey, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, improper passing, reckless driving.
Roddrick Larnell Smith, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated robbery, 2 counts habitual offender, 3 counts revocation.
Chad Treaun Valentine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), habitual offender, 2 counts revocation.
Terrance Jarmall Jones, aggravated residential burglary, aggravated assault, possession of firearm by certain persons, 2 counts habitual offender, 4 counts revocation.
Demarcos Edward Wyrick, 2 counts domestic battering third degree, unauthorized use of vehicle, terroristic threatening first degree, resisting arrest, revocation.
Lataveous Deshun Smith, fraudulent use of credit card/debit card over $1,000 in 6-month period.
Marcus Dominique Dillon, criminal mischief first degree, protection order violation, habitual offender.
Brent Michael Smith, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearm by certain persons, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), possession of controlled substance (Schedule III).
Derrick R. Hunter, residential burglary, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, theft of property under $1,000, HO, 2 counts revocation.
Justin Lee Stiles, criminal mischief first degree.
Lawezleon Munchete Davis, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, 2 counts possession of drug paraphernalia, 2 counts habitual offender, revocation.
Paul Edward McBride, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to pay registration, insurance required - minimum coverage; 2 counts driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked; possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, driving while intoxicated first offense, 2 counts habitual offender, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, reckless driving, revocation of suspended imposition of sentencing
Douglas Ray French, possession of firearms by certain persons, DWI fourth offense.
Daniel Scott Wilson, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, 2 counts possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, 2 counts habitual offender, 3 counts revocation.
Dale Evan Miley, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, revocation.
Jennifer Lynn Marlar, theft of property over $5,000, habitual offender, 2 counts revocation of SIS.
Ervin Easter, forgery second degree, criminal impersonation first degree, DWI first offense, failure to appear.
Joshua Aaron Reeves, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), breaking or entering, tampering with physical evidence, attempted commercial burglary, theft of property over $25,000, breaking or entering, probation revocation.
Kenneth Calvin Page, arson, criminal mischief first degree, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, 3 counts revocation of SIS.
Judith Smith, introduction of controlled substances into body of another person (I-II), endangering welfare of minor first degree, probation revocation.
Jasmine Crow, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, probation revocation.
Jamario Damarcus Burton, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver.
Samuel McLeod, residential burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Washekeyia Danyale Moore, forgery first degree, battery second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing governmental operations, fictitious tags.
Shelia Annette Lane, aggravated assault, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Holly Smith Elmore, revocation.
Brian Hinshaw, revocation of SIS.
Christopher Smith, probation revocation.
Cassie Gordon, probation revocation.
Dalvin Jones, revocation.
Torrey Charles, revocation of SIS.
Santrevious Chambers, probation revocation.
Kaden Pugh, probation revocation.
Dedrick Turner, probation revocation.
Samantha Turner, revocation.
Felicia Runyon, probation revocation.
Amber Pate, probation revocation.
Brandon Woods, probation revocation.
Justin Pierce, revocation.
Billy Montgomery, probation revocation.
Jerry Taylor, probation revocation.