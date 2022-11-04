A grandmother who was driving while intoxicated and hit a pole this past March with three of her grandchildren unrestrained in the vehicle pleaded no contest in court on October 20.
Because of mercy from her daughter’s and the children’s mother, Glenda Lawson of Taylor avoided jail and received five years’ probation, suspended imposition of sentencing for one year, a $2,000 DWI fee along with other court costs and fees.
Lawson made an appearance in court originally on October 6 but said she could not hear Judge David Talley Jr., and so he told her to come back on the next court date in October.
She appeared again with her public defense attorney Sandi O’Brien on October 20 and O’Brien said her client had her hearing aids.
Lawson’s face was emotionless as she pleaded no contest to each count against her including three counts of endangering the welfare of minors, which are felonies and a second DWI offense.
If she had refused to plead no contest-which means she does not admit guilt but also does not protest the charges, her case would have gone to trial, Talley explained.
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Rainwater read details of her crime to the court before her sentence was handed down.
“On March 20, 2022, she was intoxicated and had children in the car in Columbia County when she ran off the side of the road,” he said. “The four- and three-year-old were under the (back) seat unrestrained and the 6-year-old was in the front unrestrained in the passenger seat with blood on her lips because she hit the dash. There were bottles of liquor and beer cans in the car.”
According to the August 8, 2022, affidavit describing the crimes, Central Dispatch was contacted by the Springhill Police Department regarding a red car that had left the Relay Station in Springhill.
“They reported the driver of the car was intoxicated and there were three minor children in the car,” the affidavit states. “Taylor Police located the vehicle parked on the side of the road. The vehicle had significant damage and a flat tire. Deputies arrived and contacted the defendant who smelled strongly of intoxicants and had blood shot eyes. The defendant refused to cooperate with any DWI testing.”
Also, the affidavit includes that the child in the front passenger seat told deputies the defendant had struck a pole causing her to hit the dash.
Rainwater said the only reason Lawson was not sentenced to jail is because her daughter asked that she not go because she was the grandchildren’s grandmother.
“Without the mother of the children, I would have not given her that,” he said quickly to the press after the case went through.
Lawson was previously convicted of DWI in 2017.