Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Friday, August 12
Jeanmarc Matte, 48, Texarkana, public intoxication and obstruction of government property.
Saturday, August 13
Jazznada Foreman, 38, Magnolia, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gregory Paschal, 51, Magnolia, shoplifting.
Laquadric Johnson, 26, Stamps, failure to appear.
Sunday, August 14
Devin Johnson, 19, Waldo, disorderly conduct.
Joseph Hill, 39, Waldo, failure to appear.