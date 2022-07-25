Even though Gloria Samantha Beasley told the judge that “prison is not working for me,” she still received a four-year sentence in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
Beasley, 35, was sentenced Thursday in 13th Judicial District Court on two counts of failure to appear, which are Class C felonies. Another matter of her revocation will be discussed on September 1 in Judge David Talley Jr.’s courtroom.
In her plea to not be sent to prison, Beasley used her grandmother’s declining health. This is not the first time she has told the judge about her ailing grandmother as a reason to keep her out of prison.
“My grandmother fell, and her jaw cracked open,” she said. “They had to glue her ear back on. Due to the nature of the charges, if something happened to her, I couldn’t attend her funeral.”
She blamed a probation officer for unfair treatment and said she made bad decisions but told Talley things were different now.
“My grandmother has forced me to grow up,” she said.
Talley told Beasley she had already gave her a second chance to become compliant with the law back on July 21, 2021, when he decided not to send her to prison.
According to a probable cause affidavit dated May 22, 2018, Beasley was charged with fleeing by vehicle and aggravated assault. The report was prepared by Investigator Sgt. Dustin Cloud on April 12, 2018.
The affidavit reads Beasley tried to kick in a door in the 600 block of Smith Street. Magnolia Sgt. Emily Palermo was sent to the scene, but Beasley was already gone upon her arrival.
Palermo spoke with the victim and was told Beasley is known for coming to his home and causing disturbances and that he did not want her on his property.
Palermo left the residence on Smith Street going toward Olive Street. As he arrived at the intersection of Olive and Beech Street, she saw a black Chevy Impala in the middle of the roadway. A black male got out of the vehicle. Palermo turned east onto Beech Street to try and identify the driver, the affidavit reads.
Beasley was identified. Palmero put her blue lights on. Later into the chase, Palmero turned on her sirens to attempt to stop Beasley. It did not work as Beasley ran the stop sign on Cleveland Street trying to get away from Palermo, who also ran the sign to try and keep up with the suspect. Palermo was going east on Cleveland when she passed a vehicle within the curve in the west hand lane.
Beasley was traveling at a high rate of speed within the Magnolia High School Zone and later sped through Columbia Christian School’s school zone.
The sergeant ended the pursuit on Warnock Springs Road because of the speed and the winding road.
On April 24, 2018, Beasley was in the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and was advised of her rights. Beasley requested to speak with a lawyer.
Fleeing by means of a vehicle is a Class D felony. For this type of felony, the sentence shall not exceed six years and the fine shall not exceed $10,000.
Aggravated assault is also a Class D felony and carries the same penalties as fleeing by means of a vehicle.