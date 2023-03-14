Albemarle Corporation has completed two brine injection wells in the Kilgore Lodge Field of Columbia County, the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission notes in its weekly report.
Well 664-4 is located 2,491 feet FSL and 2,177 feet FWL in Section 23-17S-21W with a bottom hole location 2,668 feet FSL and 42 feet FWL in Section 14-17S-21 W. Total depth was to 11,947 feet in the Smackover Zone, with perforations between 10,945 and 11,947 feet.
Well 648-3 is 2,117 feet FSL and 42 feet FWL in Section 18-17S-21W with a bottom hold location 2,483 feet FNL and 2,297 feet FWL in Section 19-14S-21W. It was drilled to 11,934 feet in the Smackover Zone with perforations between 10,164 and 11, 934 feet.
RECOMPLETIONS and WORKOVERS
Morgan Oil and Gas Operating of El Dorado finished the Cross/Freeman/Smith No. 8 in Section 17-15S-13W in the Artesian Field of Calhoun County. Total depth wsa to 2,578 feet in the Meakin Zone with perforations between 2,533 and 2,578 feet.
Mission Creek Operating of Magnolia finished the MPSU No. 8 in Section 32-17S-23W in the McKamie Patton Field of Lafayette County. Total depth was to 9,319 feet in the Smackover Zone with perforations between 9,094 and 9,310 feet. Production was 96 mcf of gas.
Mission Creek Operating of Magnolia finished the Link-Warnock No. 1, Section 15-18S-21W in the Dorcheat Macedonia Field of Columbia County. Total depth was 6,500 feet in the Travis Peak Zone with perforations between 6,048 and 6,053 feet. Daily production is 20.2 barrels and 1 mcf.
Mission Creek Operating of Magnolia finished the Clayton-Franks No. 5, Section 16-18S-21W in the Dorcheat-Macedonia Field of Columbia County. Total depth was 8,650 feet in the Travis Peak Zone with daily production of 6.6 barrels.
Mission Creek Operating has finished several wells in the Dorcheat Macedonia Field of Columbia County, all in the Cotton Valley Zone with depths between 8,650 and 8,750 feet:
Willis No. 8, Section 17-18S-21W, 1.y barrels and 124 mcf.
Willis No. 10, Section 17-18S-21W, 5.1 barrels and 31.5 mcf.
Souter Whitelow No. 10, 21-18S-21W, 1.7 barrels and 8 mcf.
DMCVU No. 62, Section 15-18S-22W, 6.6 mcf.
Jones No. 4, Section 18-18S-21W, 5 barrels and 11 mcf.