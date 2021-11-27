A permit issued for the construction of a new Whataburger restaurant in October almost doubled the value of building permits issued by the City of Magnolia in 2021.
Atkinson & Associates Builders was issued the $1.7 million permit for the restaurant at 49 U.S. 79 Bypass, next to Carter Federal Credit Union. It is the largest permit issued by the city so far this year.
Immanuel Baptist Church in Magnolia sold 1.27 acres on June 14 to DH Burger Properties LLC and also a right-of-way for $320,000. The company and its registered agent, Jackie Hablinski, are associated with Whataburger restaurant locations in East Texas.
Whataburger is a San Antonio-based regional fast-food chain that boasted a strong Texas identity until the privately-held company, owned by the Harmon Dobson family, sold a majority stake to Chicago-based BDT Capital.
The company has 859 locations in 10 Southern and Southwestern states – including 698 Texas stores, but only five in Arkansas. More than 43,000 people work for Whataburger.
Locations sell eight different types of hamburgers with traditional sides, salads and desserts. Whataburger’s Arkansas locations – Fayetteville (2), Springdale, Rogers and TexARKana – have open dining rooms from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. with 24-hour drive throughs.
Architecturally, Whataburger was known for its orange-and-white A-frame design, although recent restaurants have a more muted look.
The City of Magnolia issued building permits with a total value of $1,917,011 during October, which is the highest amount for any month in 2021.
The other permits issued:
1400 E. University, W. Derrell Rogers, new construction (residential), $130,000, October 4.
614 Smith, Cory Cheatham, remodel, $10,000, October 12.
1610 Marcella, Georgia Boone, carport, $1,911, October 18.
920 E. Main, Budget Inn, remodel, $15,000, October 18.
107 E. North, Joey Ellis Remodeling, remodel, $35,000, October 18.
1614 Jerry, H&F Electric, new construction (commercial), $12,000, October 18.
1615 Shady Lane, Janenne Miller, remodel, $12,500, October 28.
108 N. Cordelia, Leonidas & Jasiel 99 Cent Store, storage building, $600, October 29.
Building permits in Magnolia through the first nine months of 2021 had a total value of $3,842,691.55. The city issued building permits worth $5,179,816.90 through the first 10 months of 2020.
The city issued permits with a value of $360,141 in November 2020.