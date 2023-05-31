Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual.
Wednesday, May 24
Gregory Paschal, 51, Magnolia, forgery 2nd, failure to appear, obstruction of government operation
Terrence McBride, 39, Magnolia, failure to comply
Antonia Sterling, 35, Magnolia, failure to appear, endangering the welfare of a minor 3rd, driving while intoxicated
Friday, May 26
Terrance Earley, 46, Bradley, domestic battering 3rd
Quantraius Martin, 24, Magnolia, possession of marijuana
Timothy Thompson, 25, Hope, failure to appear
Lorenzo Stephens, 33, Magnolia, public intoxication
Saturday, May 27
John Bucher, 58, Magnolia, failure to appear
Sunday, May 28
Jonathan Wright, 34, Magnolia, criminal mischief 2nd degree
Oliver Baker, 35, Magnolia, terroristic threatening
Monday, May 29
Logan Johnson, 19, Magnolia, driving on suspended driver’s license