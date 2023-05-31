Arrests

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual.

Wednesday, May 24

Gregory Paschal, 51, Magnolia, forgery 2nd, failure to appear, obstruction of government operation

Terrence McBride, 39, Magnolia, failure to comply

Antonia Sterling, 35, Magnolia, failure to appear, endangering the welfare of a minor 3rd, driving while intoxicated

Friday, May 26

Terrance Earley, 46, Bradley, domestic battering 3rd

Quantraius Martin, 24, Magnolia, possession of marijuana

Timothy Thompson, 25, Hope, failure to appear

Lorenzo Stephens, 33, Magnolia, public intoxication

Saturday, May 27

John Bucher, 58, Magnolia, failure to appear

Sunday, May 28

Jonathan Wright, 34, Magnolia, criminal mischief 2nd degree

Oliver Baker, 35, Magnolia, terroristic threatening

Monday, May 29

Logan Johnson, 19, Magnolia, driving on suspended driver’s license

