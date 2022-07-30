The Arkansas Parole Board has made recommendations regarding requests for pardons and commutations.
South Arkansas people receiving “With Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:
Columbia and Union
Michael Bradford, driving under the influence, possession of controlled substance, violation Arkansas Hot Check Law, theft over $2,500, theft over $200, assault in the first degree, residential burglary, theft of property, felon in possession of firearm.
Ouachita
Lincoln Brown Sr., battery second degree.
South Arkansas people receiving “Without Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:
Dallas
Tyrone Locke, sexual assault in the second degree, failure to register as a sex offender or report address change.
Little River
Patricia Kelley, possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of drug paraphernalia.
South Arkansas people receiving “Without Merit” recommendations for commutation of sentence, listed by county:
Ashley
Stephen Raino, possession of meth-cocaine with purpose of delivery, possession of drug paraphernalia, offenses related to records, delivery of Schedule III controlled substance, possession controlled substance, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, criminal mischief.
Columbia
Daniel Risher, murder first degree.
Dallas
Charlie Vaughn, murder first degree.
Drew
Thomas Adams, rape.
Ouachita
William Kelley, rape.