The Arkansas Parole Board has made recommendations regarding requests for pardons and commutations.

South Arkansas people receiving “With Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:

Columbia and Union

Michael Bradford, driving under the influence, possession of controlled substance, violation Arkansas Hot Check Law, theft over $2,500, theft over $200, assault in the first degree, residential burglary, theft of property, felon in possession of firearm.

Ouachita

Lincoln Brown Sr., battery second degree.

South Arkansas people receiving “Without Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:

Dallas

Tyrone Locke, sexual assault in the second degree, failure to register as a sex offender or report address change.

Little River

Patricia Kelley, possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of drug paraphernalia.

South Arkansas people receiving “Without Merit” recommendations for commutation of sentence, listed by county:

Ashley

Stephen Raino, possession of meth-cocaine with purpose of delivery, possession of drug paraphernalia, offenses related to records, delivery of Schedule III controlled substance, possession controlled substance, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, criminal mischief.

Columbia

Daniel Risher, murder first degree.

Dallas

Charlie Vaughn, murder first degree.

Drew

Thomas Adams, rape.

Ouachita

William Kelley, rape.

