Columbia County real estate transactions recorded March 25-April 13, 2022, having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State.
The sale of Bank OZK’s remaining property in Magnolia to Peoples Bank for $1,250,000 highlighted this cycle of real estate transactions in Columbia County, followed by several land sales.
The 5,888 SF Bank OZK building at 305 N. Jackson St. in Magnolia was sold March 25 by special warranty deed to Peoples Bank, 500 N. Jackson St.
No mortgage information was available for this sale. The sales history on this property is as follows:
August 1, 1988, JETCO, Inc., to Union National Bank of Arkansas, Magnolia, $788,000.
June 7, 1996, Boatman's National Bank of Arkansas to Horizon Bank of Columbia County.
March 10, 1997, $711,000 to Horizon National Bank.
March 24, 2003, to Summit Bank of Magnolia.
A land sale on Columbia 45 in the McNeil area on March 31 brought $210,000. Thomas Timber, LLC, sold approximately 133 acres to Nathan Thomas Caldwell. Caldwell financed this transaction with a mortgage of $500,000 from Peoples Bank. Thomas Timber, LLC, purchased this land November 30, 2017, for $332,053 from William Randell and Nancy Reagan by warranty deed.
A sale of property off U.S. 79 near Emerson on March 29 brought $100,000. The Hollis and Ceceile Eads Limited Partnership (by duly authorized general partners Dianne Renee Eads and Leah Jo Eads) sold the acreage to Steve's Outdoor Investments, LLC. No mortgage information was available on this transaction. This sale included a 2.87-acre tract, a 40-acre tract, and a 12.18-acre tract with a 1,288 SF house. The Hollis and Ceceile Eads Limited Partnership obtained the 2.87-acre tract and 40-acre tract August 17, 1995, from Hollis L. and Ceceile Eads by quitclaim deed. No previous sales information was available on the 12.18-acre tract belonging to Ceceile C. Eads.
A land sale on March 24 brought $121,650. RNI-NV Limited Partnership of Honolulu, Hawaii, sold 40 acres off Columbia 26 to Lewark, LLC. No mortgage information was available on this sale. RNI-NV Limited Partnership received this property January 10, 2012, from Louisiana and North West Railroad by other transaction.
RNI-NV Limited Partnership sold 60.54 acres off U.S. 79 in the Walker community for $191,300.50 to Ax'em Timber Services, Inc., on March 24. No mortgage information was available on this sale. RNI-NV Limited Partnership acquired this property January 10, 2012, from Louisiana and North West Railroad by other transaction.
A 2,128 SF house on Gean Street in Magnolia changed hands March 28 for $170,000. Trey Selph and Jessica Selph sold the property to Douglas Carter Jr. Mr. Carter financed this sale with a mortgage of $172,483.50 from Peoples Bank. Mr. and Mrs. Selph bought this property September 6, 2016, for $165,000 from Cindy Martin by warranty deed.
A 1,248 SF mobile home and 33.49 acres on Columbia 9 South at Emerson sold April 7 for $165,000. John Caleb Ward and Alissa Hardy bought the property from Barry Payne and Ginger Payne. Mr. and Mrs. Hardy financed this sale with a mortgage of $167,782.80 from Peoples Bank. The Paynes purchased this property April 7, 2005, for $52,000 from Albert Glenn Hooks and Beverly B. Hooks.
The sale of a 1,577 SF house on Ellis Street in Magnolia on April 6 brought $169,900. Devin DiGuilio and Nikki DiGuilio sold the property to John F. Hill, financed by a mortgage of $166,822 from Residential Acceptance Corporation of Tampa, Florida. Mr. and Mrs. DiGuilio purchased the property March 10, 2020, for $146,000 from Robert M. David and Jeannie L. David by warranty deed.
A 1,760 SF house and 21.55 acres on Columbia 33 in Waldo sold April 8 for $230,000. Eric Cisneros and Jamie Cisneros sold the property to Thomas Cole Tompkins. Mr. Tompkins financed this transaction with a mortgage of $207,000 from Farmers Bank and Trust. Mr. and Mrs. Cisneros acquired this property May 20, 2018, for $186,000 from Michael Powell by warranty deed.
Approximately 154 acres off Columbia 36 sold April 13 for $254,100. Joseph P. Walters Jr. (trustee of the Lillie Mae Walters Revocable Trust) sold the property to DnR Farms, LLC. DnR Farms, LLC, financed this sale with a $213,920 mortgage from Farm Credit Services of Western Arkansas, FCLA of Russellville. This mortgage secures 4 loans of $53,480 each. The Lillie Mae Walters Revocable Trust received two 40-acre tracts February 1, 1996, from Lillie Mae Walters by donation deed. A 41-acre tract was conveyed February 1, 1996, from Joseph P. Walters Jr. to Lillie Mae Walters by donation deed; and a 73-acre tract was conveyed February 1, 1996, from Joseph P. Walters Jr. to the Lillie Mae Walters Revocable Trust by donation deed.