Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during December 2021. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first.
Wendy Higgins v. Aubrey D. Higgins. December 9. Married March 13, 2006.
Dell N. Jefferson v. Jeffers W. Jefferson, December 8. Married June 14, 1997.
Latricia Ann Sprayberry v. Stephen Russell Sprayberry. December 8. Plaintiff restored to name of Latricia Ann McMahen.
Ethel Rankin v. Antonio Rankin. December 8. Plaintiff restored to name of Denise Burton.
Judy Ashby v. James David Ashby. December 1. Plaintiff is restored to the name of Judy C. Thompson.
Barbara Ann Taylor v. Jerry Rufus Taylor. December 1. Plaintiff is restored to former name of Barbara Ann Lineberry.