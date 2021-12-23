Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Monday, December 20
Demetria Doss, 40, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Tuesday, December 21
Raquontae Johnson, 23, Camden, driving on suspended license, no proof of liability insurance, driving without headlamps, no seat belt, unsafe vehicle, possession of Schedule VI (synthetic marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated, failure to appear.