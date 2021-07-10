Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during July 2021. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first.
Johnathan McWilliams v. Jennifer Hudson, July 8.
Linda Bell v. Fred Threadgill, July 7.
