Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in October 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first.
John Michael Langely, 64, of Stephens and Latricia Ann McMahen, 45, of Stephens, October 20.
Leonel Arturo Quintana Mancilla, 23, and Kyleah Reann Vanderslice, 20, October 19
Zackary Paul Gaines, 28, of Magnolia and Allison Cheyenne Lync, 24, of McNeil, October 18.
Clifton Dale Drake, 22, of Magnolia and Brianna Marie Owen, 21, of Magnolia, October 18.
James David Matthews, 24, of Magnolia and Kaleah Nicole Henderson, 25, of Magnolia, October 13
Robert Michael Bruno Jr., 40, of Rosenberg, TX and Winter Dawn Chavez, 39, of Rosenberg, TX, October 13
Skyler Blake Henderson, 27, of Waldo and Haley Nicole Owen, 31, of Waldo, October 11.
Richard C. Cooper, 55, of Magnolia and Nancy J. Jones, 60, of Magnolia, October 10.
Zon Allen Lout, 20, of McNeil and Raegan Alexis Nix, 20, of McNeil, October 7.
Derek Randall Haynes, 35, of Waldo and Lawanda Ann Staggs, 50, of Waldo, October 7.
Hunter Mark Wells, 21, of Magnolia and Carson Leigh Downey, 20, of Magnolia, October 6.
Joshua James Anderson, 42, of Shreveport, LA and Karolyn Marie Parker, 35, of Minden, October 6.
Christopher Damorris Franks, 41, of Magnolia and Jennifer Lauren Hayes, 35, of Springhill, LA, October 5.
Shawn Fuentes Braggs, 46, of El Dorado and Rosalyn Raye Bailey-Afanou, 44, of El Dorado.