A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr.
Court will be held Thursday in the courtroom at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia.
Those defendants scheduled to appear at this time are listed as follows:
Leonel Quintana.
Atavia L. Runyon, aggravated assault.
Allison Rankin, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, aggravated assault, endangering welfare of minor first degree correctional facility, battery second degree, aggravated assault on a certified law enforcement officer or an employee of a correctional facility.
Antonio D. Wilson, failure to comply with registration/reporting requirements refusal to cooperate with assessment process; 2 counts habitual offender, breaking or entering, 2 counts revocation of suspended imposition of sentencing.
Odies Wilson IV, capital murder, aggravated robbery, battery first degree, firearm enhancement.
Tevin Darell Mallory, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearm by certain persons, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, habitual offender, 2 counts revocation.
Curt Vanallen Reed, commercial burglary, criminal mischief first degree, 2 counts theft of property over $1,000, breaking or entering, residential burglary.
Lannie Aaron Baker, arson.
Samual McLeod, residential burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.
Princeton Deon Curry, theft by receiving over $1,000, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, fleeing (on foot), failure to appear.
Jerry F. Rufus, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked; possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Farley Dayton Taylor, theft of property over $1,000.
Jerry Lee Gantt, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), driving while intoxicated first offense, refusal to submit to chemical test, probation revocation.
Jonathan Ellis, terroristic threatening first degree, probation revocation.
Lawrence Randall McWilliams, robbery, fleeing on foot, revocation of SIS.
Deuntae Easter, aggravated residential burglary, possession of firearms by certain persons, revocation.
Damion Deonta Walker, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, habitual offender, 2 counts revocation.
Torio Terrell Griffin, residential burglary, habitual offender, 2 counts revocation.
Frank Auther Williams Jr., terroristic threatening first degree, aggravated assault on family or household member, revocation of SIS.
Getarrius Burton, attempted murder first degree, aggravated residential burglary, terroristic act, possession of firearms by certain persons, aggravated assault, habitual offender, 2 counts probation revocation.
Terry Simmons, probation revocation.
James Walker, probation revocation.
Ryan Wafer, probation revocation.
Aaron McHenry, probation revocation.
Antonio Johnson, probation revocation.
William Talley, probation revocation.
Ronald Young, probation revocation.
Torrey Charles, revocation of SIS.
Gregory Lee McLeod, revocation of SIS.
Stephanie Smith, revocation of SIS.
Courtney Faulk, probation revocation.
Nyterious Sharp, probation revocation.
Deuntae Easter, revocation of SIS.
Damien Davis, probation revocation.
Shelby Barlow, revocation.
David Richardson, probation revocation.
Megan Tarpein, probation revocation.
COVID-19 precautions will be strictly observed. Masks are to be worn inside the building. (Bring your mask with you.) The number of persons admitted to the building will be limited. Seating will be designated. Appropriate social distancing will be expected.
Each attorney will take whatever steps he/she feels necessary to be in court at or before the calling of his/her cases. Failure to be in court may result in the court imposing appropriate sanctions.
All defendants must appear with their respective attorneys at the calling of his/her case. Each attorney shall proceed to accomplish this in the manner of his/her choice.