A Union County inmate may receive a sentence commutation from Governor Asa Hutchinson.
Hutchinson announced this week his intent to grant 16 pardons and three commutations. An additional 26 clemency requests were denied.
These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates.
The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and paid all fines related to their sentences.
There is a 30-day waiting period to receive public feedback on the notices before final action is taken.
Governor Hutchinson intends to grant a commutation of sentence to the following South Arkansas inmate:
Byron Hooper, Union County, Manufacture, Delivery and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Habitual Offender) (Y Felony)
The governor has given notice of his intent to commute the sentence of Byron Hooper, who was convicted in Union County in 1990, from life in the Department of Correction to making him immediately parole eligible. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Hooper is held at the Varner Unit.
Governor Hutchinson intends to grant pardons to the following South Arkansas people:
Byron Bowie, Gurdon, Breaking or Entering (D Felony) and Criminal Impersonation (A Misdemeanor)
This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2002 – Clark County and 2004 – Nevada County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Shalanda Crite, Arkadelphia, Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card (C Felony)
This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1999 – Clark County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further felony criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Charles M. Lester, Hope, Theft of Property (Felony) and Possession of a Controlled Substance (U Felony)
This notice is issued based on the dates of conviction (1991 – Hempstead County and 1995 – Hempstead County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Janelle Martin, Springhill, LA, Attempt to Manufacture Methamphetamine (A Felony), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia w/Intent to Manufacture (B Felony), Possession of Ephedrine (D Felony), Maintaining a Drug Premise (D Felony), Possession of Meth (C Felony) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony).
This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2005 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
In Arkansas, the Parole Board has the authority to assist the governor in exercising his authority to grant pardons and commutations.
A commutation is a reduction in a sentence imposed by a court. It may mean either a lesser term of imprisonment, or reduces a sentence to time served.
A pardon is an act of forgiveness issued by the governor for a crime that has been committed. It may be issued to people either in or out of prison.
Commutation or pardon requests deemed by the Parole Board as “With Merit” are formal recommendations to the governor in favor of the request. “Without Merit” recommendations indicate that the board does not approve of the inmate or parolee’s request. The governor has the authority to accept or reject either Parole Board recommendation.