A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr.
Court will be held Thursday, July 6, in the courtroom at the Columbia County Criminal Detention Facility in Magnolia. Those defendants scheduled to appear at this time are listed as follows.
9 a.m.
Regina D. Pipkins, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), resisting arrest, driving left of center, no child safety restraints, driving while intoxicated (drugs), failure to appear.
Nikki Lee Kirkpatrick, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), hindering apprehension or prosecution.
Jeffery Allen Nipper, tampering with physical evidence, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked.
Jessie Rene Rash, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cynthia Diane Johnson, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises, etc., drug free zone; possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver, tampering with physical evidence.
Shardae Calton, domestic battering first degree, use of a deadly weapon.
Anthony Taylor, endangering welfare of minor first degree, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, possession of controlled substance (Schedule IV, V), DWI second offense.
Darrell Bell Jr., violation uniform machine gun act.
Markis Mack, possession of firearm by certain persons, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), DWI first offense, habitual offender.
Detris Evett Beal/Easter, residential burglary, 3 counts theft of property under $1,000, 4 counts habitual offender, forgery second degree, 2 counts theft of property (credit/debit card or account number).
Timothy Cooksey, residential burglary, breaking or entering, criminal mischief first degree, habitual offender.
Austin Hunter, manslaughter.
Carla Cheshier, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Shameka Haynes, 3 counts forgery second degree, 2 counts theft of property under $1,000, 2 counts habitual offender.
Jaylon McKamie.
Rodarius Keener, aggravated residential burglary, 2 counts terroristic act, aggravated assault, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises, etc., within 1,000 feet of certified drug free zone; possession of a defaced firearm, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver.
Devante Jamal Williams, domestic battering first degree, use of a deadly weapon, failure to appear.
Rico Frazier, endangering welfare of a minor, domestic battering third degree.
Untario Lamar Major Jr., residential burglary, breaking or entering, domestic battery third degree, battery second degree.
John Lee Smith, criminal mischief first degree, theft of property over $1,000, habitual offender.
Jacob Pyle, forgery second degree, theft of property under $1,000.
April Threadgill, 3 counts forgery second degree, theft of property over $1,000, habitual offender.
Daryl Thomas, probation revocation.
Darrell Watson, 2 counts probation revocation.
Dedrick Turner.
Devil Lewis, probation revocation.
Kori Taylor.
10 a.m.
Shaivonn Anthony Robinson, capital murder, aggravated robbery, battery first degree, firearm enhancement, escape first degree, impairing operation of vital public facility.
Shirstine L. Easter, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, DWI first offense, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI) .
Marcus Antonio Carter, terroristic threatening first degree, domestic battering third degree, criminal trespass (occupiable structure).
Shabrecca Samful, battery second degree, endangering welfare of minor first degree.
Grady Lee Clark Jr., battery second degree, endangering welfare of minor first degree.
Donna Louise Darrett, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Johnny Ray Perkins, terroristic threatening first degree.
Douglas Allen Lupton, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine/cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) with purpose to deliver (not methamphetamine/cocaine), habitual offender.
James Wright Jr., possession of firearm by certain persons - prior crime violent or present use to commit crime; habitual offender.
Christopher Hartsfield, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, terroristic act, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises, etc. - drug free zone; possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver,
terroristic threatening first degree.
Datavius Buggs, aggravated robbery, terroristic threatening, felony with firearm.
Jacob Pyle, forgery second degree.
Brandon Munden, perjury
Jackie W. Cottrell, probation revocation.
11 a.m.
Mark Deon Claiborne, possession of firearm by certain persons, fleeing (on foot), 2 counts habitual offender, sex offender failing to register, possession of controlled substance
(Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI), 4 counts failure to appear.
Detrevis Wafer, aggravated assault, battery first degree, felony with firearm.
Easton Bunnell, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
John Lee Smith, 2 counts residential burglary domestic battery third degree, 2 counts habitual offender, fleeing (on foot), possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Nilan K. McNeil, aggravated assault, terroristic threatening first degree, criminal mischief first degree, failure to appear.
Aubriunna Williams, forgery second degree.
Zane Turner, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises, etc. - drug free zone; possession of controlled substances (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver.
Joseph Scarber, terroristic act, endangering welfare of minor first degree, aggravated assault upon employee of correctional facility.
Andre Walker, commercial burglary, theft of property over $1,000, criminal mischief first degree, habitual offender.
1:30 p.m.
Marquese Shakwan Porchia, murder first degree.
Kristopher L. Lowe, possession of firearm by certain persons, criminal impersonation first degree, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Kelvin Dwayne Wilbon, battery first degree, aggravated assault, criminal mischief first degree.
Patrick Arnold Cross, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearm by certain persons (prior crime non-violent and present use mere possession), possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual offender.
Jermario Easter, terroristic act, endangering welfare of minor first degree.
Tiffany A. Norris, battery second degree, resisting arrest, public intoxication.
Kenijajuan K. Witcher, theft by receiving over $1,000, 2 counts habitual offender, commercial burglary, theft of property under $1,000.
Charles Thompson, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver.
Dylan Colby Riley, 2 counts aggravated assault on family/household member, 3 counts terroristic threatening.
2:30 p.m.
Jardayqueas Shaydraanriccar Kesee, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, speeding, failure to appear.
Jaleya Samone Gulley, residential burglary.
Eric Jamar Davis, aggravated assault on family/household member, battery second degree - certain victims, domestic battery third degree, resisting arrest, fleeing (on foot), habitual offender.
Jayden Mills, theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Arthur Hunter, possession of firearm by certain persons, HO, probation revocation.
Royon Ward, fleeing in a vehicle or conveyance with substantial danger of causing death or serious injury, criminal mischief first degree, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), HO, probation revocation.
Ronnie Duran, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Damarion Hunter, theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500.
Gerald Sanders, residential burglary, criminal mischief first degree, theft of property under $1,000, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Katekki Moddies, aggravated assault, endangering welfare of minor first degree, terroristic threatening first degree, carrying a weapon.
Kymberlie Martin, 2 counts possession of drug paraphernalia.
April Threadgill, 5 counts forgery second degree, theft of property under $1,000, 2 counts habitual offender, 2 counts financial identity fraud, theft of property over $1,000, revocation of SIS.