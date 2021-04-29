Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Sunday, April 11
Demarian Carter, 18, Waldo, Possession of Marijuana, Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearms, and Carrying a Weapon.
Zachary Dunlap, 33, Austin, TX, Theft of Property less than $1,000.
Monday, April 12
Ronald Hickman, 44, Magnolia, Theft of Property less than $1,000.
Florian Culp, 37, Magnolia, Aggravated Robbery, Terroristic Threatening, Theft of Property more than $1,000, and Kidnapping.
Zachery Wade, 22, McNeil, Failure to Appear.
Tuesday, April 13
Paul McBride, 56, Magnolia Fleeing by Vehicle, No Seat Belt, Drinking in Public, Driving on Suspended Driver’s License, Driving with Intoxicated, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Friday, April 16
Samuel Troupe, 50, Magnolia, Endangering the Welfare of Minor, Unsafe Vehicle, Driving While Intoxicated, and Possession of Marijuana.
Sunday, April 18
Michael Young, 63, Mineral Springs, Driving While Intoxicated.
Shanelle Smith, 29, Magnolia, Domestic Battery.
Tavyonce Haynes, 19, Magnolia, Domestic Battery 3rd Degree and Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree.
Monday, April 19
Zachary Beck, 32, Magnolia, Open Container.
Gloria Beasley, 34, Magnolia, Driving on Suspended Driver’s License, Failure to Appear, No Proof of Insurance, and Improper Lights.
Eric Baker, 44, Magnolia, Breaking or Entering and Theft of Property less than $1,000.
Tuesday, April 20
Anthony Massey, 27, Magnolia, Failure to Appear.
John Smith, 52, Magnolia, Residential Burglary, Fleeing by Foot and Possession of Marijuana.
Wednesday, April 21
Justice Scarber, 20, Magnolia, Failure to Appear, Terroristic Threatening, and Battery 3rd Degree.
David Henderson, 42, Magnolia, Driving While Intoxicated, Refusal Blood or Breath Test, Drove Left of Center.
Thursday, April 22
Farris Johnson, 40, Magnolia, Failure to Appear.
Friday, April 23
Jamario Burton, 23, Magnolia, Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearms and Possession of Marijuana with Intent.
Phillip Simiyu, 19, Magnolia, Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearms, Possession of Marijuana with Intent, No Insurance, and Expired Tags.
Saturday, April 24
Ronald White, 30, Magnolia, Driving While Intoxicated, Driving on Suspended DWI License, Drove Left of Center, Fictitious Tags, No Proof of Insurance, and Open Container.
Sunday, April 25
Trevelle Todd, 27, Magnolia, Driving on Suspended Driver’s License, Wrong Way on One Way, Fictitious Tags, and No Proof of Insurance.
Kymrick Otumbia, 32, Magnolia, Public Intoxication, Obstruction Governmental Operations, and Terroristic Threatening.
Gavin Turgeon, 21, Springhill, LA Driving While Intoxicated and No Tail Lights.