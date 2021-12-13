A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr.
Court will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday in the courtroom at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia.
Those defendants scheduled to appear in court are listed as follows.
Mark Deon Claiborne, possession of firearm by certain persons, fleeing (on foot), failure to appear, sex offender failing to register, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI), 2 counts habitual offender.
Jamaul Delshun Crawford, fleeing, aggravated assault, habitual offender.
Mario Danyell Easter, capital murder, possession of firearms by certain persons.
Ian Daniel Marlar, 2 counts possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, probation revocation.
Cortez Deshane Carter, criminal mischief first degree.
William Matthew Fort, residential burglary, battery first degree, aggravated assault, protection order violation.
Christopher Lee Waller, battery second degree, domestic battering third degree.
Robert Wade Jester, aggravated residential burglary, aggravated assault, 2 counts criminal mischief first degree, breaking or entering, theft of property under $1,000, aggravated assault on family/household member, driving while intoxicated first offense, fleeing (on foot), refusal to submit to chemical test.
Michael Adams, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (Schedule III), insurance required - minimum coverage; shoplifting, habitual offender.
Obie Scarber Jr., aggravated assault, battery first degree, 2 counts possession of firearms by certain persons, 2 counts habitual offender, kidnapping, domestic battering second degree, theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
William Mosley, domestic battering second degree, aggravated assault, theft of property over $1,000.
Dustin Bailey, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked.
Derrick R. Hunter, residential burglary, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, theft of property under $1,000, habitual offender, 2 counts revocation.
Kobe Leichman, murder first degree.
Danny John Pine Jr., sexual assault second degree, rape.
Florian Johannes Culp, 2 counts aggravated robbery, kidnapping, theft of property over $1,000, possession of firearms by certain persons, theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500, furnishing prohibited articles, fleeing (on foot).
Kevin Wayne Wilson, domestic battery third degree, endangering welfare of minor first degree, disorderly conduct.
Kenneth Calvin Page, arson, criminal mischief first degree, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, habitual offender, 3 counts revocation of suspended imposition of sentencing.
Demarian Kentrell Carter, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI).
Samuel McLeod, residential burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mitchell Madison, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), fleeing (on foot), habitual offender, probation revocation, revocation of SIS.
Kellie Leann Otwell, 2 counts fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, possession of controlled substance (Schedule IV, V), criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Summer Victoria Scarber, aggravated assault on family or household, endangering welfare of minor second degree.
ChaChi Jefferson, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearm by certain persons, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), habitual offender, probation revocation.
Jaqualin Maquintae Young, attempted murder second degree, aggravated assault, endangering welfare of minor first degree.
Kenneth Wayne Dennis Jr., terroristic threatening first degree, resisting arrest.
Joseph Wendell Umphries, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (Schedule IV, V).
Jamie Demon Jacobs, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), fleeing vehicle, habitual offender, 2 counts probation revocation.
Deuntae Easter, aggravated residential burglary, possession of firearms by certain persons.
Damion Deonta Walker, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, HO.
Holly Smith, revocation.
James Walker, probation revocation.
Ryan Wafer, probation revocation.
Gregory Edwards, probation revocation.
Christopher Smith, probation revocation.
Aaron McHenry, probation revocation.
Megan Curry, probation revocation.
Antonio Johnson, probation revocation.
Ronald Young, probation revocation.
Torrey Charles, revocation of SIS.
Kenneth Messer, probation revocation.
Gregory Lee McLeod, revocation of SIS.
John Armstrong, probation revocation.
Bobbi Waller, probation revocation.
Nyteriouos Sharp, probation revocation.
Devin Lewis, revocation.
Shalesa Wright, probation revocation.
Christy Hall, probation revocation.
Deuntae Easter, revocation of SIS.
Amber Pate, probation revocation.
Jeffrey Williams, probation revocation.
Megan Tarpein, probation revocation.
Randy Rogers, probation revocation.
Todd Deloach, probation revocation.
Tyrik Roy, probation revocation.
COVID-19 precautions will be strictly observed. Masks are to be worn inside the building. (Bring your mask with you.) The number of persons admitted to the building will be limited. Seating will be designated. Appropriate social distancing will be expected.
Each attorney will take whatever steps he/she feels necessary to be in court at or before the calling of his/her cases. Failure to be in court may result in the court imposing appropriate sanctions.
All defendants must appear with their respective attorneys at the calling of his/her case. Each attorney shall proceed to accomplish this in the manner of his/her choice.