South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, September 7, 2021, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.
COLUMBIA
Motes Investments, LLC, Jeremy Motes, 340 Old McNeil Road, Magnolia filed 8/30/21.
JK Dispatching Services, LLC, Justise Williamson, 1026 Nursery, Magnolia filed 8/30/21.
J&W Investment Properties, LLC, Walter D. Woo Sr., 408 N. Madison, Magnolia filed 8/31/21.
We Be Dispatching Co., Keith D. Willingham, 530 South Jackson, Magnolia filed 8/31/21.
RK LLC, Vijay Karsanbhai Kodiatar, 301 E. Main St., Magnolia filed 9/1/21.
Heard Trucking LLC, Jamal C. Heard, 121 Columbia Road 62E, Magnolia filed 9/2/21.
Arkansota 17, LLC, Steven Crowell, 411 Warnock Springs Road, Magnolia filed 9/2/21.
Introspective Health & Safety Services LLC, Christie Cheatham, 114 S. Clay, Magnolia filed 9/3/21.
OUACHITA
R&R Lawn Maintenance, LLC, Cedric Robinson, 103 Pottery Road, Camden filed 8/30/21.
UNION
Arcie Ruth Properties, LLC, Laquincy Shelton, 1162 Aurelle Road, Strong filed 8/31/21.
Willis Cleaning Service LLC, Domineikqua Willis, 1019 West First St., Strong filed 8/31/21.
Ragan-Hall LLC, Julia Hall, 194 Wanda Gail Drive, El Dorado filed 8/31/21.
Property Preservation Lawncare Plus LLC, Ronald C. Daniels, 1826 Huttig Highway, Strong filed 8/31/21.
Tab Gaming & Amusements, LLC, Orville Brasswell, 209 W. 6th St., Smackover filed 9/1/21.
Crossfade Productions LLC, Justin L. Howard, 506 W 8th St., El Dorado filed 9/1/21.
Sayyrich Transport LLC, Joshua Richmond, 202 E Burns St., El Dorado filed 9/1/21.
Brewer Enterprises LLC, Tatiana Brewer, 208 E. Elm St. No. 52, El Dorado filed 9/1/21.
Big Bear BBQ, LLC, Barry Glenn Stevenson, 2411 Edgewood St., El Dorado filed 9/1/21.
BDI Logistics LLC, Brandon Island, 118 SW Sherwood Drive, El Dorado filed 9/2/21.
Kim's Lot LLC, Kimberly Miller, 710 Russel Ave., El Dorado filed 9/2/21.
JT & LIAB Playhouse Productions LLC, Sharavion Caver, 1007 W. 8th St., El Dorado filed 9/2/21.
Party Vault LLC, Latoya Harper, 800 West Hillsboro St., El Dorado filed 9/3/21.