Columbia County real estate transactions recorded October 5-21 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State.
A property sale on October 5 involving three parcels of land brought $210,000. Janet Diane Cary (trustee, Foster Family Revocable Trust) sold a total of 20.36 acres to JLG Trust. This involved a 1,248 SF house and 2.90 acres and a 1,984 SF house and 3.57 acres on Columbia 13 in McNeil, along with acreage in the N/2 NW/4 Section 19, Township 16, Range 20 in McNeil. No mortgage information was available for this transaction. The Foster Trust acquired this property March 20, 2009 by warranty deed from A.L. and Jacqueline Foster.
A 2,358 SF house on Reeves Street in Magnolia sold September 21 for $155,000. Tommy G. and Debra P. Russell bought the property from Carlon Tracy Smith (trustee, Nancy Neill Smith Family Trust). No mortgage information was available on this transaction. The Smith Trust acquired this property September 9, 2021, by warranty deed from Harry C. and Nancy Smith.
The sale of a 1,603 SF house and .64 acre on North Washington Street in Magnolia October 13 brought $118,000. Michael D. Haire sold the property to Glenn Moore and Shirley Moore, who financed the purchase with a $118,000 mortgage from Mortgage Research Center, LLC, d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans of Columbia, Missouri. Haire acquired this property April 24, 2014, along with Jacqueline and Dennis Elledge by donation deed from Jackie and Jeanette Haire.
A 2,652 SF house on Pearce Street in Magnolia sold for $151,000 on October 14. Jason Duke and Jana Bean Duke purchased the property from Marjorie Ann Doram. No mortgage information was available on this transaction. Doram acquired this house August 3, 2021, by quitclaim deed from Brian E. Wilson.
Two houses and two parcels of land on Columbia 31 in Waldo sold October 20 for $157,000. Farmers Bank and Trust Company of Magnolia sold the property to Christopher L. Drake and Molly Ann Drake. The Drakes financed this deal with a $214,163.10 mortgage from Peoples Bank. This purchase includes a 1,232 SF house and 82.51 acres and a 736 SF house and 16 acres. Farmers Bank and Trust acquired this property February 22, 2021, for $140,000 by commissioner's deed from Angela Keith, Commissioner.
A 2,036 SF house and 2.51 acres on U.S. 371 South in Taylor sold October 21 for $190,000. Timberland Real Estate, LLC, sold the property to Lucio Ortiz, backed by a mortgage of $172,975 from Regions Bank, d/b/a Regions Mortgage of Birmingham, Alabama. Timberland Real Estate purchased this property October 1,2020, for $60,000 from Farmers Bank and Trust Company.
A house on South Washington Street in Magnolia sold October 21 for $115,000. Leslie R. and Valerie B. Kent sold the property to Richard Tarver. This transaction is financed by a mortgage of $112,917 from Farmers Bank and Trust Co. Leslie Kent bought the house May 16, 2000, for $70,000 from Farmers Bank and Trust by corporate warranty deed.