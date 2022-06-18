There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
20-36-53-56-69, Mega Ball 16, Megaplier 2x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in California. There were Match 5 + Megaplier winners of $2 million in Florida and Texas.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $290 million ($162.3 million cash value).
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
19-28-41-42-51, Powerball 7, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $279 million ($159.4 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.