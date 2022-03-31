Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Friday, March 25
Kaylin Simmons, 30, Magnolia, possession of methamphetamine.
Kymrick Otunba, 33, Magnolia, possession of methamphetamine.
Monday, March 28
Earnest Joshua, 68, Magnolia was arrested for aggravated robbery, battery 2nd degree, resisting arrest, fleeing by foot, terroristic threatening.
Gloria Beasley, 35, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Keisher Willingham, 42, Magnolia, terroristic threatening and disorderly conduct.
Tuesday, March 29
Ezekiel Shaffer, 30, criminal trespass.
Keaton Kirkpatrick, 21, El Dorado, forgery 2nd degree, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Demetrius Robinson, 28, Emerson, engaging in continuing criminal gang organization or enterprise, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence.
Hannah Harris, 32, Magnolia, failure to appear.