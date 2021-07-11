A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr.
Court will be held Thursday, July 15, in the courtroom at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia.
Defendants are to check in with the bailiff at the beginning of their scheduled time slot. They will remain outside of the building until called in by the bailiff.
COVID-19 precautions will be strictly observed. Masks are to be worn inside the building. (Bring your mask with you). The number of persons admitted to the building will be limited. Seating will be designated. Appropriate social distancing will be expected.
Each attorney will take whatever step are necessary to be in court at or before the calling of cases. Failure to be in court at the designated time may result in the court imposing sanctions.
All defendants must appear with their respective attorneys at the calling of cases. Each attorney shall proceed to accomplish this in the manner of choice.
Charles Pugh, driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked; refusal to submit to arrest, fleeing (on foot), possession of firearm by certain persons, battery second degree, habitual offender.
Thomas Jamar Ellison, driving while intoxicated fourth offense, driving with suspended license, refusal to submit to chemical test, ignition interlock devices.
Kevon Rashad Goodrum, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
William Matthew Fort, residential burglary, battery first degree, aggravated assault, protection order violation.
Christopher Lee Waller, battery second degree, domestic battering third degree.
Jennifer C. Perks, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule III), possession of drug paraphernalia, robbery, habitual offender.
Torio Terrell Griffin, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, forgery first degree, habitual offender, revocation of suspended imposition of sentencing.
Shaniekque Estherrial Robinson, breaking or entering, criminal mischief first degree, probation revocation.
Ashley Nichole Shocklee, theft of property over $5,000.
Daniel Bailey, possession of firearm by certain persons, probation revocation.
Kenneth Cannon, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine/cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driver's license required, forgery second degree, probation revocation.
Obie Scarber Jr., aggravated assault, battery first degree, possession of firearms by certain persons, 2 counts habitual offender, kidnapping, possession of firearms by certain persons, domestic battering second degree, theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Lataveous Deshun Smith, fraudulent use of credit card/debit card over $1,000 in 6-month period.
Anthony Darnell Pugh, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual offender, revocation of SIS.
Ajahn Deangelo Davis, aggravated assault, terroristic threatening first degree.
Kobe Leichman, murder first degree.
Larry Dwayne Shocklee, terroristic threatening first degree, criminal mischief first degree, 3 counts probation revocation.
Justin Lee Stiles, criminal mischief first degree, revocation.
Nathan Allen Brady, rape.
Lannie Aaron Baker, arson.
Jennifer Lynn Marlar, theft of property over $5,000, habitual offender, 2 counts revocation of SIS.
Robert Ross, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, revocation.
Judith Smith, introduction of controlled substance into body of another person (I/II), endangering welfare of minor first degree, probation revocation.
Derrick Davidson, probation revocation.
Dalvin Jones, revocation.
Robert Bedwell, revocation of SIS, probation revocation.
Torrey Charles, revocation of SIS.
James Gill, probation revocation.
Robert Austin Bryan, probation revocation.
Shelby Barlow, probation revocation.
Crystal Hildreth, 4 counts revocation.
Jaylon Demond McKamie, terroristic act.
Christopher Kee, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI), habitual offender, 2 counts revocation.
Camesha Smith, probation revocation.
Christopher Smith, probation revocation.
Megan Curry, probation revocation.
Jordan Gabreil Cobb, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance (marijuana), driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked; failure to pay registration, possessing instruments of crime, failure to appear.
Patrick Davis, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, fleeing on foot, obstructing governmental operations, habitual offender, probation revocation.
Deshaun Montrelle Brownlee, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, theft by receiving (credit/debit card or account number), habitual offender, probation revocation.
Dontavious Marshall, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, aggravated assault, theft by receiving over $5,000, theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500, speeding, driver's license required, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), domestic battering with use of deadly weapon, aggravated residential burglary, 2 counts aggravated robbery.
Catorey Robinson, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, fleeing (vehicle).
Malaysia Thurman, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, fleeing (vehicle).
Robert Wade Jester, aggravated residential burglary, aggravated assault, criminal mischief first degree.
Kenneth Kyle Greer, arson, intimidating a witness.
Jaylen Alonzo Chambers, terroristic threatening first degree.
Jim Wesley, battery second degree, possession of firearm by certain persons, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500.
Bobby Dale Jamerson, residential burglary, terroristic threatening first degree, criminal mischief first degree, domestic battery third degree.
Dontavious Johnson, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, criminal mischief first degree, DWI first offense.
Eldridge Lawayne Davis, possession of firearms by certain persons, terroristic threatening first degree.
Angela Michelle Jack, domestic battering first degree.
Kayla Suzanne McLeod, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, driving left of center, speeding, driver's license required, HO, probation revocation, revocation of SIS.
Jeffery Alexander Brian Parker, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II), methamphetamine or cocaine.
Lori Callison, probation revocation.