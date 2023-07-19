A Columbia County woman who smothered her two infants to death two months apart in 2009 has lost her bid for a commutation of her sentence.
Dawn Marie Wines, 36, remains incarcerated at the McPherson Unit in Newport.
The Arkansas Parole Board passed a “without merit” recommendation on Wines’ request during its July 17 meeting.
Wines was sentenced in September 2010 to two life terms in the Arkansas Department of Corrections. Wines was originally charged with two counts of capital murder, but entered into an agreement to plea "no contest" to the lesser charges of two counts of first-degree murder.
She was charged in the Friday, August 7, 2009 death of Louis "Scooter" Wines, 18 months old, and the Tuesday, October 13, 2009 death of Annabelle Wines, seven months old.
Circuit Court Judge Hamilton Singleton sentenced Wines to the maximum penalty for first-degree murder -- two life terms.
Wines was arrested Friday, March 12, 2010, five months after the second murder took place. Only after Annabelle Wines died were authorities able to review the evidence and piece together what happened to the children. Autopsies performed on both children at the State Crime Lab by Dr. Charles P. Kokes found that Louis Wines died of complications of cardiac arrest due to suffocation and Annabelle Wines died of suffocation.
In other cases involving South Arkansas residents, the Parole Board also found commutation requests from the following inmates to be “without merit.”
Hempstead County
Tywaun Armstrong, aggravated robbery.
Rico Benton, capital murder.
Miller County
Wallace Johnson, residential burglary.
Rachael Mayhugh, failure to appear regarding order issued before revocation hearing, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Parole Board found the following pardon requests “with merit.”
Hempstead and Miller
Nicholas Gilbert, criminal mischief first degree, criminal impersonation, batter third degree, breaking or entering, theft of property.
Dallas, Calhoun and Ouachita
Curtis A. Willingham Jr., unlawful discharge of firearm from a vehicle.
In Arkansas, the Parole Board has the authority to assist the governor in exercising her authority to grant pardons and commutations.
A commutation is a reduction in a sentence imposed by a court. It may mean either a lesser term of imprisonment, or reduces a sentence to time served.
A pardon is an act of forgiveness issued by the governor for a crime that has been committed. It may be issued to people either in or out of prison.
Commutation or pardon requests deemed by the Parole Board as “With Merit” are formal recommendations to the governor in favor of the request. “Without Merit” recommendations indicate that the board does not approve of the inmate or parolee’s request. The governor has the authority to accept or reject either Parole Board recommendation.