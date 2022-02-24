Incorporations

The Arkansas Secretary of State has reported four Columbia County business incorporations in the past week.

South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, February 22, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State:

COLUMBIA

DNR Farms LLC, Wendy Dees, 3917 Columbia 36, Magnolia filed 2/14/22.

Scooterbo Realty, LLC, Melissa Scott, 1351 Hwy 82, Magnolia filed 2/15/22.

Magnolia Titans, Kentray Christopher, 813 Smith St., Magnolia filed 2/17/22.

Tier One Home Inspections LLC, Dylan Blayne Keith, 445 Columbia Road 11 E, Magnolia filed 2/18/22.

UNION

Breaking Chains Ministry, Daisy Adkins, 5518 Junction City Hwy, El Dorado filed 2/14/22.

South Ark Outboard Service & Repair, LLC, Michael Joseph Faulkner Jr., 4943 Southfield Road, El Dorado filed 2/16/22.

Modisette Logistics LLC, Courtney Modisette, 369 Country Road 252, Junction City filed 2/16/22.

Olmos Properties LLC, Fernando Alatorre Olmos, 3792 W. Hillsboro, El Dorado filed 2/16/22.

Curves By C LLC, Cecily Cyrise Hill, 625 Nolia Ave., El Dorado filed 2/17/22.

