South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, February 22, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State:
COLUMBIA
DNR Farms LLC, Wendy Dees, 3917 Columbia 36, Magnolia filed 2/14/22.
Scooterbo Realty, LLC, Melissa Scott, 1351 Hwy 82, Magnolia filed 2/15/22.
Magnolia Titans, Kentray Christopher, 813 Smith St., Magnolia filed 2/17/22.
Tier One Home Inspections LLC, Dylan Blayne Keith, 445 Columbia Road 11 E, Magnolia filed 2/18/22.
UNION
Breaking Chains Ministry, Daisy Adkins, 5518 Junction City Hwy, El Dorado filed 2/14/22.
South Ark Outboard Service & Repair, LLC, Michael Joseph Faulkner Jr., 4943 Southfield Road, El Dorado filed 2/16/22.
Modisette Logistics LLC, Courtney Modisette, 369 Country Road 252, Junction City filed 2/16/22.
Olmos Properties LLC, Fernando Alatorre Olmos, 3792 W. Hillsboro, El Dorado filed 2/16/22.
Curves By C LLC, Cecily Cyrise Hill, 625 Nolia Ave., El Dorado filed 2/17/22.