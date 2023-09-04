A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr.
Court will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 7 in the courtroom at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia.
Defendants scheduled to be in court at this time are listed as follows.
10:30 a.m.
Aubriunna Williams, case is over; wants to talk to judge about payments.
Nikki Lee Kirkpatrick, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, hindering apprehension or prosecution.
Cynthia Darice Johnson, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises, etc., drug free zone; possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver, tampering with physical evidence, delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, habitual offender.
Zane Turner, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises, etc. - drug free zone; possession of controlled substances (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver.
Crystal McDaniels, residential burglary.
Pierre Bell Jr., violation uniform machine gun act.
Darrell Bell Jr., violation uniform machine gun act.
Austin Hunter, manslaughter.
Taylor Alexis Fitzgerald, theft of property (credit/debit card/account), financial identity.
Ta'Kara Lajoyce March-Williams, theft of property over $5,000.
Wendy Brigham, revocation of suspended imposition of sentencing.
Joshua McGaugh, probation revocation.
11:30 a.m.
Rodney Davis, appeal from District Court (criminal trespassing), appeal from District Court (criminal mischief first degree), 2 counts failure to appear.
Chad Cory Phillips, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of instrument of crime.
Sarah Denise Malone, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, tampering with physical evidence (impairs/obstructs prosecution/defense).
Charles Thompsom, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substances (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver.
Laquinton Colvin, failure to appear, probation revocation.
Markis Mack, possession of firearm by certain persons, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), driving while intoxicated first offense, habitual offender.
Gerald Sanders, residential burglary, criminal mischief first degree, theft of property under $1,000, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Carla Cheshier, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Tyler Pitts, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, breaking or entering, battery second degree - certain victims, carrying a weapon, resisting arrest.
Brandon Leonard, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Dennis Ray Harper, terroristic act, endangering welfare of minor first degree, domestic battery third degree.
Kimberly Ann Strother, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual offender.
1:30 p.m.
Kristopher L. Lowe, possession of firearm by certain persons, criminal impersonation first degree, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Shiontez Parham, 2 counts forgery second degree, theft of property over $5,000, probation revocation.
Kordero Tramond Penigar, robbery, residential burglary, theft of property under $1,000, habitual offender.
Deunta Dewayne Davis, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of handgun by minor, alcohol possession by minor.
Jamarion Lowe, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substances (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver.
Joseph Lee Easter, failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements - refusal to cooperate with assessment process, habitual offender.
Jacaden Lorez Miles, theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), carrying a weapon.
Jeremiah Orussel King, theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), carrying a weapon.
Lucas Wayne Barnette, aggravated assault, terroristic threatening first degree, protection order violation.
Stefan Jones, aggravated cruelty to a dog, cat or equine first offense.
Dennis Alan Byerley, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, criminal trespass (occupiable structure).
Misty Burnside, probation revocation.
2:30 p.m.
Mario Danyell Easter, capital murder, possession of firearms by certain persons.
Jaylon Demond McKamie, terroristic act, failure to appear.
Jardayqueas Shaydraanriccar Kesee, possession of controlled substances (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, speeding, failure to appear.
Jeffery Leon Colvin, forgery first degree, 2 counts habitual offender, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine/cocaine, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, 2 counts criminal mischief first degree, 2 counts theft of property over $1,000.
Jerdarious Juwon Willis, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI), failure to appear.
Asia Ranae Smith, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, forgery first degree, forgery second degree, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Jacobe S. Jackson, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Rico Jermaine Rose, possession of firearms by certain persons, murder first degree, battery first degree, victim is employee of a correctional facility; escape first degree, theft of property over $5,000, habitual offender.
Meadow B. Saulsberry, terroristic act, battery first degree, victim is employee of a correctional facility; escape first degree, theft of property over $5,000.
Forcie Lee Wyrick, forgery second degree, theft of property under $1,000, habitual offender, revocation of SIS.
Arlando Henry, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual offender, 2 counts revocation of SIS.
Antonio Deon Jamerson, possession of firearm by certain persons, tampering with physical evidence, habitual offender.
Darien Glenn Pickens, possession of firearm by certain persons, aggravated assault, habitual offender.
3:30 p.m.
Jennifer Lynn Cook, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.
Washekeyia Danyale Moore, forgery first degree, battery second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing governmental operations, fictitious tags.
Jerry Lynn Gentry, forgery first degree, insurance required - minimum coverage, driver's license required, fictitious tags.
Patrick Arnold Cross, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearm by certain persons (prior crime non-violent and present use mere possession), possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ricardo Montalban Thomas, rape, possession of firearm by certain persons, habitual offender.
Steven Hoch, failure to appear, probation revocation.
Kenijajuan K. Witcher, theft by receiving over $1,000, 4 counts habitual offender, commercial burglary, theft by receiving under $1,000, impairing operation of vital public facility, terroristic threatening first degree, battery second degree - certain victims.
Gregory Lamorris Paschal, forgery second degree, habitual offender.
Joseph Scarber, terroristic act, endangering welfare of minor first degree, aggravated assault upon employee of correctional facility.
Andre Walker, commercial burglary, theft of property over $1,000, criminal mischief first degree, habitual offender, revocation of SIS.
Arthur Hunter, possession of firearm by certain persons, habitual offender.
Detris Evett Beal/Easter, residential burglary, theft of property under $1,000, 4 counts habitual offender, forgery second degree, 2 counts theft of property (credit/debit card or account number), 2 counts theft of property under $1,000.
Jessie Radford, forgery second degree, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, habitual offender.
Eric Jamar Davis, aggravated assault on family/household member, battery second degree - certain victims, domestic battery third degree, resisting arrest, fleeing (on foot), habitual offender.
Jayden Mills, theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).