Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in August 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first.
Jason James Shands, 35, of Emerson and Elizabeth Lynn Lalonde, 30, of Emerson, August 5.
Myles Foster Jones, 22, of Emerson and Kendall Lace McClendon, 19, of Stamps, August 3.
Everardo Guerrero, 29, of Magnolia and Johana Mayrel Rodriguez, 24, of Magnolia, August 2.
Brandon Eugene Carrington, 27, of Magnolia and Andrea Regine Muldrew, 24, of Magnolia, August 2.
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in July 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first.
Jeffrey Nichols, 32, of Stephens and Jennifer Lynn Hawley, 40, of Hot Springs, July 22.
Alvian Q. Miller, 28, of Magnolia and Monique Cooper, 25, of Magnolia, July 22.
Craig Alan Edwards, 23, of Springhill, LA and Leah Alene Rogers, 29, of Springhill, LA, July 22.
Legabriel Juantez Norton, 25, of Shongaloo, LA and Uniqua Renee Weathersby, 29, of Shongaloo, LA, July 20.
Jack D. Long, 75, of Magnolia and Susan Melena Powell, 58, of Magnolia, July 19.
Cody Jackson Bailey, 25, of Magnolia and Kimberlee Michelle Aaron, 24, of Magnolia, July 18.
Briston Rains, 20, of Magnolia and Carley Marie Hale, 23, of Magnolia, July 15.
Daniel Forrest Pletcher, 25, of Magnolia and Justin Ray Terry, 24, of Magnolia, July 15.
Darrell Fredrick Freeman, 58, of Magnolia and Linda Gail Tucker, 53, of Magnolia, July 15.
William Keith Brown, 41, of McNeil and Veronica Renee Moss, 31, of Magnolia, July 15.
William Matthew Linton, 47, of Waldo and Mara Denise Linton, 48, of Waldo, July 11.
Ashton Jermyel Howell, 39, of Waldo and Shenika A. Williams, 34, of Waldo, July 11.
Sawyer Jay Joward, 22, of Sarepta, LA and Cassidy Anne Mueller, 21, of Sarepta, LA, July 11.
Ethan Gabriel Hamman, 26, of Pittsburg, KS and Amanda Katelyn Glass, 28, of Taylor, July 11.
Landon Lynn Smith, 44, of Sarepta, LA and Tammy LeBaron Briscoe, 53, of Taylor, July 8.
Matthew Paul Ramos, 38, of Magnolia and Kayla Pickett, 32, of Magnolia, July 5.
Ahmed Mohamed Abdalla Moha, 28, of Magnolia and Kaycee Jolynn Harmon, 22, of Magnolia, July 5.