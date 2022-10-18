A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr.
Court will be held Thursday in the courtroom at the Columbia County Criminal Detention Facility in Magnolia.
9 a.m.
Raven C. Turner, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nyterious Sharp, probation revocation.
Deuntre Lewis, revocation of suspended imposition of sentencing.
Raney Sprayberry, revocation of suspended imposition of sentencing.
Jessie Snider, probation revocation.
Patrick Ingram, revocation of suspended imposition of sentencing.
Brent Smith, possession of controlled substance (Schedulel I/II) not methamphetamine/cocaine, driving while intoxicated second offense (drugs), habitual offender, probation revocation.
Kakeithrick Evans, attempted murder first degree, residential burglary, aggravated assault.
Jamaal Roy Jefferson, domestic battering second degree.
Shabron E. Jacobs, rape.
Austin Anderson, revocation of suspended imposition of sentence.
Lynos Levette Williams Sr., theft of property over $1,000, revocation of imposition of sentence.
Antonio Marcus Davis, breaking or entering, refusal to submit to arrest, theft of property under $1,000, disorderly conduct, revocation.
William Allen Saunders, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, habitual offender.
10 a.m.
Paterion J. Jackson, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises, established drug free zone; use or possession of paraphernalia to manufacture etc., methamphetamine or cocaine.
Phillip Butala Simiyu, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver.
Victor Stephan Redick, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked; possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) with purpose to deliver not methamphetamine/cocaine.
Daniel Leroy Hoilland, theft of property by deception.
Devoria Tavon Jones, 2 counts criminal mischief first degree, 2 counts fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, 3 counts theft of property over $5,000, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, aggravated robbery.
Tyreke Trayvonne Mitchell, battery second degree, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises refuse entry, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), commercial burglary, theft of property over $5,000.
Summer Victoria Scarber, aggravated assault on family or household member, endangering welfare of minor second degree, aggravated assault, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearms by certain persons.
Daevion Rodreckus Sharp, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500.
Kendra Lynnae Colvin, theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500.
LeeAnna Fordham, probation revocation.
Demarian Carter, probation revocation.
11 a.m.
Aqualious Arthel Sanders, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of firearm by certain persons, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), 2 counts habitual offender, terroristic act, aggravated assault, criminal mischief second degree, possession of firearm by certain persons, revocation of imposition of sentence.
Kedarrian Martin, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, terroristic act, endangering welfare of minor first degree, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Gemauria Delajuan Burton, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500.
Eric Sim Walker, discharge of a firearm from car first degree, terroristic act, battery first degree, possession of firearm by certain persons.
Tanisha Shundrail Mallory, revocation of imposition of sentence.
Arthur L. Hunter, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, terroristic threatening first degree, battery second degree, possession of firearms by certain persons, aggravated assault.
Andrew Jennings Paschal, theft of property by deception.
Crystal Jurls, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cecilia Kayvon Finley, criminal mischief first degree, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger.
Nakieva C. Moddies, theft of property over $5,000, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, fleeing (on foot).
Mark Wayne Beasley, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Glenda S. Lawson, endangering welfare of incompetent first degree, DWI second offense, refusal to submit to chemical test, ignition interlock devices, driving with suspended license, leaving the scene of accident with property damage, no child safety restraint.
KeeKee M. Kimble, forgery first degree.
Donald Paul Thomas, terroristic threatening first degree, DWI first offense, refusal to submit to chemical test, driving left of center.
1:30 p.m.
Devin Lavert Wafer, terroristic threatening first degree.
Madison K-Lynn Myers, battery second degree.
Shelby Barlow, failure to appear, probation revocation.
James Walker, probation revocation.
Daruis Jamerson, probation revocation.
Margie Kay Williams, aggravated robbery, kidnapping, terroristic threatening first degree, theft of property over $1,000.
Ebony Sharp, theft of property over $1,000.
Jessica Fuller, revocation of SIS, probation revocation.
Erica Shyrock, 2 counts revocation of SIS.
Valerie Smusz, 2 counts probation revocation.
Elvis Wright Jr., breaking or entering, theft of property over $1,000.
2:30 p.m.
Jay Collier, probation revocation.
Antwan Lamar Calloway Jr., 2 counts battery second degree, theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), obstructing governmental operations, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, careless and prohibitive driving, 2 counts fleeing (on foot).
Wilbert Lenard Stone Jr., terroristic threatening first degree, failure to appear.
Mitchell Madison, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), fleeing (on foot), habitual offender, 3 counts failure to appear, probation revocation, revocation of imposition of sentence.
Willis Landtrell Harris, murder first degree, possession of a defaced firearm, endangering welfare of minor first degree.
Jerdarious Juwon Willis, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI), failure to appear.
Tracy Lenard Smith (a/k/a Webb), residential burglary, possession of firearm by certain persons, habitual offender, revocation.
Thomas Aaron Woods, residential burglary, criminal mischief first degree.
Brent Sprayberry, 2 counts revocation of imposition of sentence.
Dale Miley, 2 counts revocation of imposition of sentence.
3:30 p.m.
Jaleen Jackson, 2 counts aggravated assault, 2 counts terroristic threatening first degree, criminal impersonation second degree, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked; stalking second degree, engaging in continuing gang organization or enterprise first degree, forgery first degree.
Kenneth Wayne Dennis Jr., terroristic threatening first degree, resisting arrest, battery second degree.
Scotdarrious M. Ellis, aggravated residential burglary, terroristic act, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, aggravated assault.
Brandy Lashon Harden, domestic battering third degree (subsequent offense or to a pregnant woman), aggravated assault on family/household member, habitual offender.
Datrit Tyone Harris, terroristic act, battery first degree, aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm from car second degree, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Donald J. Taylor, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, probation revocation.
Otha Ray Wheeler, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Donald Briggs, terroristic act, aggravated assault.
Keaunu Brady Flippin, impairing operation of vital public facility, criminal mischief first degree, terroristic threatening first degree.
Vincent Thomas, residential burglary, domestic battery third degree, probation revocation.
COVID-19 precautions are encouraged.
Each attorney will take whatever steps he/she feels necessary to be in court at or before the calling of his/her cases. Failure to be in court at the designated time may result in the court imposing appropriate sanctions.
All defendants must appear with their respective attorneys at the calling of his/her case. Each attorney shall proceed to accomplish this in the manner of his/her choice.