A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr.
Court will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, August 4, in the courtroom at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia.
These defendants scheduled to appear at this time are listed as follows.
9 a.m.
Cortez Deshane Carter, criminal mischief first degree.
Lawrence Randall McWilliams, robbery, fleeing on foot, revocation of suspended imposition of sentencing.
Tanisha Shundrail Mallory, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked, revocation of SIS.
Devin Levert Wafer, terroristic threatening first degree.
Charvo Raycharliski Smith, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Kentavious Lamar Carey, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger.
Michael Sanders, terroristic act, battery first degree, aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm from car second degree.
Taylor Deanne Carter, forgery second degree.
Glenda S. Lawson, endangering welfare of incompetent first degree, driving while intoxicated second offense, refusal to submit to chemical test, ignition interlock devices, driving while suspended license, leaving the scene of accident with property damage, no child safety restraint.
Christopher Lee Joyce, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
10 a.m.
Madeleine Morales, battery second degree.
Shaivonn Anthony Robinson, capital murder, aggravated robbery, battery first degree, firearm enhancement.
Victor Stephan Redick, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked; possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) with purpose to deliver not methamphetamine/cocaine.
Kedarrian Martin, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500.
Royon Ward, aggravated residential burglary, terroristic act, theft of property over $1,000, aggravated assault, probation revocation.
Demetrius Jarod Robinson, continuing criminal enterprise, forgery first degree, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marcus Alan Morris, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Larry Leon Tucker, theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500, DWI first offense, refusal to submit to chemical test, driving left of center.
Steven Hoch, theft of property over $1,000.
KeeKee M. Kimble, forgery first degree.
Taylor Deann Carter, 2 counts forgery second degree, 2 counts theft of property under $1,000.
Rosie Marie Grigsby, arson, residential burglary, terroristic threatening first degree, habitual offender.
11 a.m.
Edward Vincent Sharp, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, 2 counts possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearm by certain persons, habitual offender.
Norwood Thomas Smith, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger.
Sean Damian Quenga, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Jerry Glenn Joiner, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver.
Zachary Sanders, aggravated assault on family/household member.
Tyreke Trayvone Mitchell, battery second degree, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises refuse entry; possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), commercial burglary, theft of property over $5,000.
Kesha Nicole Frazier, residential burglary, battery third degree.
Shabron E. Jacobs, rape.
Kendra Lynnae Colvin, theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500.
Angel Lynn Hamilton, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tucker Sprayberry, breaking or entering, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property under $1,000.
Mario Andre Towns, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, HO.
1:30 p.m.
Keaton Lee Kirkpatrick, commercial burglary, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), forgery second degree, engaging in continuing gang organization or enterprise first degree, forgery first degree.
Dae'Jah Marie Mitchell, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises, etc. within 1,000 feet of certified drug free zone; hindering apprehension or prosecution, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver, possession of a defaced firearm.
Deunce Beasley, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, probation revocation.
Kristopher L. Lowe, possession of firearm by certain persons, criminal impersonation first degree, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Demarcos Edward Wyrick, aggravated assault on family or household member, terroristic threatening first degree, criminal mischief first degree, habitual offender, 3 counts revocation of SIS.
Kymrick Rayshaud Otunba, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Brandy Lashon Harden, domestic battering third degree (subsequent offense or to a pregnant woman), aggravated assault on family/household member, habitual offender, probation revocation.
Yasmin Latavia Jackson, tampering with physical evidence (impairs/obstructs prosecution/defense), manufacture of Schedule VI controlled substances.
Mark Wayne Beasley, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Kelvin Dwayne Wilbon, battery first degree, aggravated assault, criminal mischief first degree.
George Ray Critton Jr., terroristic act, criminal mischief first degree.
Pierre Antonio Robinson, aggravated robbery, battery first degree.
Daniel Robert McMahen, residential burglary, breaking or entering, theft of property under $1,000, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
2:30 p.m.
Countess Yvonne Turner, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing governmental operations, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), furnishing prohibited articles.
Arthur L. Hunter, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, terroristic threatening first degree, battery second degree, possession of firearms by certain persons, aggravated assault.
Dextrick Lapez French, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked; possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine (Ecstasy), domestic battering third degree (subsequent offense or to a pregnant woman).
Brandon Lee Welsh, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, driving on suspended license, probation revocation.
Kenneth Wayne Dennis Jr., terroristic threatening first degree, resisting arrest.
April R. Rowe, commercial burglary, theft of property over $5,000, residential burglary, theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500.
Cameron Riley Keene, residential burglary, criminal mischief first degree, theft of property under $1,000.
Kevin Lamont Ephriam, DWI fifth offense, DWI fifth or subsequent offense, driving with suspended license.
Troy Leondale Oguinn, 2 counts forgery first degree.
Kendrick Loray Sanders, fleeing.
Angel Lastar Biddle, battery second degree.
Devin Ray Ratliff, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marvin James Carter, residential burglary, domestic battering second degree.
3:30 p.m.
Jaleen Jackson, 2 counts aggravated assault, 2 counts terroristic threatening first degree, criminal impersonation second degree, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked; stalking second degree, engaging in continuing gang organization or enterprise first degree, forgery first degree.
Antwan Lamar Calloway Jr., battery second degree, theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), obstructing governmental operations, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, 2 counts fleeing (on foot), careless and prohibited driving, battery second degree.
Aqualious Arthel Sanders, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of firearm by certain persons, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), habitual offender, revocation of SIS.
Chavella Lashia Hampton, 2 counts forgery second degree, habitual offender, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked; habitual, probation revocation, revocation of SIS.
Scotdarrious M. Ellis, battery first degree, 2 counts terroristic act, 2 counts aggravated assault, aggravated residential burglary, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500.
Jerry F. Rufus, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked; possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Matthew Shawn West, failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements; refusal to cooperate with assessment process; habitual offender, failure to appear.
Willis Landtrell Harris, murder first degree, possession of a defaced firearm, endangering welfare of minor first degree.
Devoria Tavon Jones, criminal mischief first degree, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, 2 counts theft of property over $5,000, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, aggravated robbery, criminal mischief first degree, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger.
Treston Johnson, failure to appear, probation revocation.
Nakieva C. Moddies, theft of property over $5,000, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, fleeing (on foot).
Jamaal Roy Jefferson, domestic battering second degree.
Rose Condora, aggravated robbery.
Brandon Christopher Munden, possession of controlled substance (IV/V), possession of controlled substance (marijuana).
4:30 p.m.
Dylan Wayne Peace, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), failure to appear.
Destiny Danielle Peace, engaging in continuing gang organization or enterprise first degree, forgery first degree.
William D. Tapia, sexual assault second degree.
Stephen David Byrd, fleeing, criminal mischief first degree.
Broderick R. Colvin, domestic battering first degree, terroristic threatening first degree, probation revocation, failure to appear, residential burglary, protection order violation, terroristic threatening second degree, 2 counts habitual offender.
Charles Loftin Boyett, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, failure to appear.
Aberin McGowan, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, probation revocation.
Ernest Lee Joshua, aggravated robbery, battery second degree, terroristic threatening first degree, impairing operation of vital public facility.
Anthony Lamont Wright, commercial burglary, theft of property under $1,000, theft of property over $25,000, breaking or entering.
Jake McComb, terroristic threatening first degree, resisting arrest, revocation of SIS, probation revocation.
Waldron Ralph Sheppard, 12 counts rape, 12 counts computer exploitation of a child in the first degree.
Mario Pernell Smith, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, fleeing (on foot), possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), habitual offender.
Steven Edward Freese, forgery first degree, theft of property (firearm) over $2,500, theft of property over $1,000, possession of firearm by certain persons.
Arndra Norton, 2 counts probation revocation.
COVID-19 precautions are encouraged.
Each attorney will take whatever steps he/she feels necessary to be in court at or before the calling of his/her cases. Failure to be in court at the designated time may result in the court imposing appropriate sanctions.
