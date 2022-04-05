A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr.
Court will be held Thursday in the courtroom at the Columbia County Criminal Detention Facility in Magnolia.
Scheduled for court appearances are the following defendants:
9 a.m.
Jennifer C. Perks, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule III), possession of drug paraphernalia, robbery, habitual offender.
Robert Lynn Linton, theft of property by deception.
Chelsea Brooke Garrett, financial identity fraud, revocation.
Derrick R. Hunter, residential burglary, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, theft of property under $1,000, habitual offender, 2 counts revocation.
Shiontez Tamarriell Parham, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, insurance required -- minimum coverage, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked.
Nathan Allen Brady, rape.
Daniel Scott Wilson, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, 2 counts possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, habitual offender, 3 counts revocation.
Rodarius Arcadiat Keener, aggravated residential burglary, terroristic act, aggravated assault, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises, etc., within 1,000 feet of certified drug free zone; possession of a defaced firearm, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver.
Robyn Lynn Sams, aggravated assault on family or household member.
Devin Lavert Wafer, terroristic threatening first degree.
Sean Damian Quenga, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Cindy Anglin Dodson, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Kimbell Vester Ivy Jr., battery first degree, aggravated assault.
Jeradarious Juwon Willis, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI).
Angel Lastar Biddle, battery second degree.
Zachary Sanders, aggravated assault on family/household member.
Treston Johnson, probation revocation.
10 a.m.
Samuel McLeod, residential burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.
Brandon D. Jenkins, communication facility, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, 2 counts revocation of suspended imposition of sentencing.
Atavia L. Runyon, aggravated assault.
Allison Rankin, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, aggravated assault, endangering welfare of minor first degree correctional facility, battery second degree, aggravated assault on a certified law enforcement officer or an employee of a correctional facility.
Dextrick Lapez French, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked; possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine (Ecstasy), domestic battering third degree (subsequent offense or to a pregnant woman).
Angela Michelle Jack, domestic battering first degree.
Carlton Lonnell Stewart, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of firearm by certain persons, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked; speeding, habitual offender, failure to appear.
Darstarta Denise Martin, aggravated robbery.
Chavella Lashia Hampton, 2 counts forgery second degree, habitual offender, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked; probation revocation, revocation of SIS.
Wyatt P. Varvil, criminal mischief first degree.
Tasheka Teon McDuffie, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked.
Latoya Shantee Smith, residential burglary, battery third degree.
Demarcus Eugene Pegue, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver.
Norwood Thomas Smith, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger.
Daevion Rodreckus Sharp, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500.
LeeAnna Fordham, probation revocation.
Donna Cochran, 2 counts revocation of suspended imposition of sentence.
11 a.m.
Devonte Markuis Wllis, aggravated assault, possession of firearms by certain persons, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, resisting arrest, terroristic threatening first degree, disorderly conduct, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, driving while intoxicated third offense, ignition interlock devices, terroristic threatening second degree.
Kiaundria Keyon Loudermill, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Misty Renae Burnside, theft by receiving over $1,000, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), possession of controlled substance (Schedule IV, V), obstructing governmental operations.
Andrea Rose Tyler, criminal impersonation II, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, habitual offender, 2 counts revocation of suspended imposition of sentence.
Tolbert Jones, tampering with physical evidence.
Reginald Demaind Britt, commercial burglary, criminal mischief first degree, theft of property under $1,000.
Devaron Derell Henderson, commercial burglary, criminal mischief first degree, endangering welfare of minor first degree, DWI, theft of property under $1,000.
Lucinda Gail Conklin, forgery first degree, theft by receiving over $5,000, theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), fleeing on foot.
Kaden Pugh, failure to appear, probation revocation.
Mitchell Madison, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), fleeing (on foot), habitual offender, probation revocation, revocation of suspended imposition of sentence.
Kevin Maurice Poole, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), mandatory seat belt use.
Janet Lanora Mason, forgery first degree, obstructing governmental operations, habitual offender.
Joseph Wendell Umphries, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (Schedule IV, V).
Barbara Denise Meadows, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dylan Wayne Peace, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Jeffery W. Clark, terroristic threatening first degree.
1:30 p.m.
Jerry Wayne Pritchard, capital murder, battery first degree, terroristic act, stalking second degree.
Marquese Shakwan Porchia, murder first degree.
Forcie Lee Wyrick, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver.
Victor Stephen Redick, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) with purpose to deliver not methamphetamine/cocaine.
Gregory Deshawn Whitfield Jr., terroristic threatening first degree, aggravated assault.
April R. Rowe, commercial burglary, theft of property over $5,000, residential burglary, theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500.
Adrian Darnell Thomas, aggravated assault on family or household member, terroristic threatening first degree.
Cameron Riley Keene, residential burglary, criminal mischief first degree, theft of property under $1,000.
Reuben Rafael Key, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
John Samuel Bailey Jr., possession of firearm by certain persons, theft of property over $1,000, theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500, revocation, revocation.
Jessica Byrd Oglee, theft of scrap metal over $5,000, criminal mischief first degree.
Johnny Lemorise Cornelious, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises, etc., drug free zone; possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Cecilia Kayvon Finley, criminal mischief first degree, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger.
Joni Alexandriam Boothe, battery second degree, resisting arrest.
Jamie Junior Valero, aggravated assault.
Amiya Simone Davis, possession of handgun on public school property or bus.
2:30 p.m.
Desmond Lavelle Smith, rape.
Robert Wayne Byrd, criminal mischief first degree.
Tyler Wayne Lawson, discharge of a firearm from car second degree, possession of firearms by certain persons, DWI first offense.
David Michael Vaughan, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, possession of firearm by certain persons.
Jerry Glenn Joiner, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver.
Destiny Danielle Peace, engaging in continuing gang organization or enterprise first degree, forgery first degree.
Elvis Wright, battery first degree.
Chase Williams, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, probation revocation.
Mary Susan Perdue, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearm by certain persons, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine.
Detoris Dewayne Stone, possession of firearm by certain persons, aggravated assault on family/household member, HO.
Huey Henry Jr., delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of firearm by certain persons, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises refuse entry; simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.
William D. Tapia, sexual assault second degree.
Kedarrian Martin, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500.
Devin Ray Ratliff, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Madison K-Lynn Myers, battery second degree.
Darrette Beal, probation revocation.
Cythia Robinson, revocation of suspended imposition of sentence.
3:30 p.m.
Curtis Carroll Jr., theft of property over $5,000, aggravated assault, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger.
Eric Dean Hall, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm by certain persons, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked.
Kenneth Cannon, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine/cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driver’s license required, forgery second degree, probation revocation.
Jaleen Jackson, 2 counts aggravated assault, 2 counts terroristic threatening first degree, criminal impersonation second degree, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked; stalking second degree, engaging in continuing gang organization or enterprise first degree, forgery first degree.
Obie Scarber Jr., aggravated assault, battery first degree, possession of firearm by certain persons,3 counts habitual offender, kidnapping, 2 counts possession of firearms by certain persons, domestic battering second degree, theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), domestic battering first degree use of a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on family/household member, terroristic threatening first degree.
Scotdarrious M. Ellis, battery first degree, terroristic act, 2 counts aggravated assault, aggravated residential burglary, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500.
Tyrene Lewis, terroristic act, battery first degree.
Jerry Lee Gantt, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), DWI first offense, refusal to submit to chemical test.
Jonathan Ellis, terroristic threatening first degree, probation revocation.
Terrance Deunte Anderson, aggravated residential burglary, terroristic act, aggravated assault, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500.
Willis Landtrell Harris, murder first degree, possession of a defaced firearm, endangering welfare of minor first degree.
Jamie Demon Jacobs, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), fleeing vehicle, habitual offender.
Deuntae Easter, aggravated residential burglary, possession of firearm by certain persons, revocation, habitual offender
Jennifer B. Lawson, terroristic threatening first degree, habitual offender
Timothy Carlos Thomas, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual offender.
Devorja Tavon Jones, 2 counts criminal mischief first degree, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, 3 counts theft of property over $5,000, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, aggravated robbery, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger.
Rico Jermaine Rose, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), habitual offender.
Aaron Allen Zigler, manslaughter.
Michael Anthony Gibson, possession of firearm by certain persons, aggravated assault, endangering welfare of minor second degree.
Chester Howard Jarman, theft of property over $25,000, theft of property (firearm) over $2,500.
Gloria Samantha Beasley, failure to appear, revocation.
COVID-19 precautions will be strictly observed. Masks are to be worn inside the building. (Bring your mask with you). The number of persons admitted to the building will be limited. Seating will be designated. Appropriate social distancing will be expected.
Each attorney will take whatever steps he/she feels necessary to be in court at or before the calling of his/her cases. Failure to be in court may result in the court imposing appropriate sanctions.
All defendants must appear with their respective attorneys at the calling of his/her case. Each attorney shall proceed to accomplish this in the manner of his/her choice.