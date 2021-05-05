A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr. Court will be held Thursday in the courtroom at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia.
While appearances are subject to change, defendants in all current Columbia County homicides are currently scheduled to appear on Thursday for hearings on the status of their cases.
The Thursday docket is unusually lengthy, in part because a court session was cancelled last month for the funeral of former District Court Judge Rodney Chambers.
Defendants are to check in with the bailiff at the beginning of their scheduled time slot. They will remain outside of the building until called in by the bailiff. COVID-19 precautions will be strictly observed. Masks are to be worn inside the building. (Bring your mask with you.) The number of persons admitted to the building will be limited. Seating will be designated. Appropriate social distancing will be expected.
Each attorney will take whatever steps necessary to be in court at or before the calling of cases. Failure to be in court at the designated time may result in the court imposing appropriate sanctions.
All defendants must appear with their respective attorneys at the calling of his/her case. Each attorney shall proceed to accomplish this in the manner of choice.
9 a.m.
Jerry Ray Carwile, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, 2 counts possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked; insurance required - minimum coverage, fictitious tags, reckless driving, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, domestic battery third degree.
Jessie Wayne Dyson, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, mandatory seat belt use, possession of firearm by certain persons, hindering apprehension or prosecution, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked; simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.
Randy James Rogers, terroristic threatening first degree, aggravated assault, possession of firearm by certain persons, habitual offender.
Kyler M. Martin, forgery second degree.
Lafredrick J. Smith, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine.
Kaylyn A. Heard, forgery second degree.
Christopher Lee Waller, battery second degree, domestic battering third degree.
Merrick Joseph Young II, fleeing, careless and prohibited driving, driving left of center.
Nathan Allen Brady, rape.
Concepcion Williams, criminal mischief first degree.
Brent Michael Smith, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearm by certain persons, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), possession of controlled substance (Schedule III).
10 a.m.
Justin Bryan Mayo, domestic battering second degree, aggravated assault, probation revocation.
John W. Dillard, driving while intoxicated first offense, driving left of center, battery second degree.
Traivon Jefferson, murder first degree.
Kentavious Lamar Carey, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, improper passing, reckless driving.
Detaevias Lashawn Cooper, criminal mischief first degree, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger.
Robert Wade Jester, aggravated residential burglary, aggravated assault, criminal mischief first degree.
Kenneth Kyle Greer, arson, intimidating a witness.
Jaylen Alonzo Chambers, terroristic threatening first degree.
Angela Michelle Jack, domestic battering first degree.
Michael Adams, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (Schedule III), insurance required - minimum coverage; shoplifting, habitual offender.
11 a.m.
Bobby L. Hinson Jr., abuse of adults.
Dalton James Miller, criminal mischief first degree, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger.
Larry Dwayne Shocklee, terroristic threatening first degree, criminal mischief first degree.
William Mosley, non-support over $10,000, domestic battering second degree, aggravated assault, theft of property over $1,000.
Brenda Lynn Fincher, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, 2 counts possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing governmental operations, mandatory seat belt use, habitual offender, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked.
Billy W. Montgomery Jr., possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Chachi Lachasmin Jefferson, possession of firearms by certain persons, terroristic threatening first degree, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked; DWI first offense.
Thomas Jamar Ellison, DWI fourth offense, driving with suspended license, refusal to submit to chemical test, ignition interlock devices.
Lora Cooper, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
1:30 p.m.
Wendy Renee Colvin, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) with purpose to deliver (not methamphetamine/cocaine); offenses relating to records, maintaining premises, etc., within 1,000 feet of certified drug free zone; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Odies Wilson IV, capital murder, aggravated robbery, battery first degree, firearm enhancement.
Shaivonn Anthony Robinson, capital murder, aggravated robbery, battery first degree, firearm enhancement.
Quincy Isiah Lewis, capital murder, aggravated robbery, battery first degree, firearm enhancement.
Le'Kamerin Vaunye Tolbert, capital murder, aggravated robbery, battery first degree, firearm enhancement.
Terrance Jarmall Jones, aggravated residential burglary, aggravated assault, possession of firearm by certain persons, 2 counts HO, 4 counts probation.
Demarcos Edward Wyrick, domestic battering third degree, unauthorized use of vehicle, terroristic threatening first degree, domestic battering third degree, resisting arrest, revocation.
Jerry Wayne Pritchard, capital murder, battery first degree, terroristic act, stalking second degree.
Kobe Leichman, murder first degree.
Marquese Shakwan Prochia, murder first degree.
Dana Moore, theft of property over $5,000, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, habitual offender, 2 counts revocation.
Kayla Suzenne McLeod, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, driving left of center, speeding, driver's license required, habitual offender.
2:30 p.m.
Jeffery Scott Trachsler, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine, habitual offender, probation revocation.
Demetrius McDowell, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine; 2 counts possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine; delivery of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine/cocaine.
James Earl Smith, failure to appear.
Charles Wayne Jones, negligent homicide, DWI first offense, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), leaving scene of accident with property damage, reckless driving.
Torio Terrell Griffin, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, forgery first degree, habitual offender, revocation of suspended imposition of sentencing.
David Bradford, sex offender failing to register.
Brandon Welsh, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked; insurance required - minimum coverage.
Dezare R. Lawson, 2 counts endangering welfare of minor first degree, 2 counts endangering welfare of minor second degree.
Ervin Kelso Moss, battery first degree.
Sarah Lynn Pratt, aggravated assault on family or household member.
Ajahn Deangelo Davis, aggravated assault, terroristic threatening first degree.
3:30 p.m.
Donald Wray Hughes, theft by receiving over $1,000.
John Wesley Wiginton, 3 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license cancelled/suspended; 3 counts habitual offender, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), obstructing governmental operations, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI), 2 counts revocation of SIS.
Lawezleon Munchete Davis, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, 2 counts possession of drug paraphernalia, 2 counts habitual offender, revocation.
Arthur L. Hunter, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Douglas Ray French, possession of firearms by certain persons, DWI fourth offense.
Christopher Kee, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI), habitual offender, 2 counts revocation.
Antwan Lamar Calloway Jr., battery second degree.
Carlton Lonnell Stewart, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of firearm by certain persons, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked; speeding, habitual offender.
Daniel Scott Wilson, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, 2 counts possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, 2 counts habitual offender.
Carey Dawn Barksdale, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ricky Allen Magness, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, DWI (drugs), insurance required - minimum coverage.
Forcie Lee Wyrick, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver.
Kaden Pugh, probation revocation.
Billie Parker, revocation.
Colby Hankins, revocation.
Miyate Johnson, probation revocation
Laniah Terriunna Anderson, criminal mischief first degree.
4:30 p.m.
Phillip Demond Glasgow, arson, residential burglary, theft of property over $5,000.
Jennifer C. Perks, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule III), possession of drug paraphernalia, robbery, habitual offender.
Roddrick Larnell Smith, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, 2 counts habitual offender, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated robbery, 3 counts revocation.
Lynos Levette Williams Jr., residential burglary, criminal trespass (occupiable structure), obstructing governmental operations.
Danny John Pine Jr., sexual assault second degree, rape.
Jonathan Reid Millican, commercial burglary, terroristic threatening first degree.
Dalvin Dejon Hawthorne, terroristic threatening first degree, aggravated assault.
Angela Beasley, 2 counts terroristic threatening first degree, battery second degree, harassing communications, contempt of court.
Curt Vanallen Reed, commercial burglary, criminal mischief first degree, 2 counts theft of property over $1,000, breaking or entering, residential burglary.
James William Wilson, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, possession of drug paraphernalia, fictitious tags, habitual offender.
Lannie Aaron Baker, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, arson.
Christopher A. Walker, domestic battering second degree, terroristic threatening first degree, endangering welfare of minor first degree, fleeing (on foot), possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct.
Tracy Breeding (aka Immanuel Branch), battery second degree, resisting arrest, battery first degree law enforcement officer, possession or use of weapon by incarcerated persons.
Terrance Critton, probation revocation, revocation of SIS.
Dalvin Jones, revocation.
Michael Marquette Wyrick, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver, contributing to delinquency of minor, tail lamps and reflectors.
Vanessa Harrell, fraudulent insurance acts.
Lawezleon Munchette Davis, revocation.