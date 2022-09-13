A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr. Court will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, September 15 in the courtroom at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility.
Those defendants scheduled to appear at this time are listed as follows.
9 a.m.
Lynos Levette Williams, theft of property over $1,000, revocation of suspended imposition of sentencing.
Dextrick Lapez French, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked; possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine (Ecstasy), domestic battering third degree (subsequent offense or to a pregnant woman).
Joshua Charles Upchurch, theft of property over $1,000, criminal mischief first degree.
Rodarius Arcadiat Keener, aggravated residential burglary, terroristic act, aggravated assault, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises, etc., within 1,000 ft. of certified drug free zone; possession of a defaced firearm, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver.
Kakeithrick Evans, attempted murder first degree, residential burglary, aggravated assault.
Madison K-Lynn Myers, battery second degree.
William Talley, probation revocation.
Justin White, probation revocation.
Daruis Jamerson, probation revocation.
Dayton Dickson, probation revocation.
Demarian Carter, probation revocation.
Jessie Snider, probation revocation.
10 a.m.
Jardayqueas Shaydraaniccar Kesee, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI), with purpose to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, speeding, failure to appear.
Timesha Symone Cole, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Julie Michelle Dixon, terroristic threatening first degree.
Devin Ray Ratliff, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nakieva C. Moddies, theft of property over $5,000, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, fleeing (on foot).
Darrell Keyandre Alexander, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Glenda S. Lawson, endangering welfare incompetent first degree, driving while intoxicated second offense, refusal to submit to chemical test, ignition interlock devices, driving with suspended license, leaving the scene of accident with property damage, no child safety restraint.
Detoris Dewayne Stone, revocation of suspended imposition of sentencing.
Darrette Beal, probation revocation.
Samuel Moore, revocation of SIS.
11 a.m.
Michael Adams, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (Schedule III), insurance required minimum coverage, shoplifting, habitual offender.
Tevin Darell Mallory, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearm by certain persons, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, habitual offender.
Denickolas Maurice Brown, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of firearm by certain person, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a defaced firearm, theft by receiving (firearm), possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), possession of controlled substance (Schedule III), habitual offender.
Jama Scott, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual offender, 2 counts revocation of SIS.
Joni Alexandriam Boothe, battery second degree, resisting arrest.
William J. Nelson, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, revocation.
Donald J. Taylor, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual offender, probation revocation.
James Walker, probation revocation.
Gregory Edwards, probation revocation.
Keon Davis, revocation of SIS.
Carlos Murray, probation revocation.
1:30 p.m.
Andrew Jennings Paschal, theft of property by deception.
Tasheka Teon McDuffie, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked.
Timothy Lamont Cable, possession of a defaced firearm.
Roger Earl Woods, petition to terminate requirements to register.
Dae'Jah Marie Mitchell, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises, etc., within 1,000 ft. of certified drug free zone; hindering apprehension or prosecution, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver, possession of a defaced firearm.
Deunce Beasley, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, probation revocation.
Yasmin Latavia Jackson, tampering with physical evidence (impairs/obstructs prosecution/defense), manufacture of Schedule VI controlled substance.
Mitchell Madison, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), fleeing (on foot), habitual offender, 3 counts failure to appear, probation revocation, revocation of SIS.
Lawrence Randall McWilliams, robbery, fleeing on foot, revocation of SIS.
Desmone Lavell Smith, rape.
2:30 p.m.
Jerdarious Juwon Willis, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI), failure to appear.
Mario Pernell Smith, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, fleeing (on foot), possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), HO, revocation of SIS.
Dawon Maurice Devereaux, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, criminal mischief second degree, revocation of SIS.
Otha Ray Wheeler, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeremy May, failure to appear, probation revocation.
Deangelo Markese Williams, battery second degree, terroristic threatening first degree, probation revocation.
Keaundra Denise Beal, terroristic threatening first degree, aggravated assault on family/household member.
Brandon Rashad Tucker, battery second degree, fleeing on foot, resisting arrest.
Gerry Ellis, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, HO, 2 counts probation revocation.
Kenrick Daniel, probation revocation.
3:30 p.m.
Brenda Lynn Fincher, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, 2 counts possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing government operations, mandatory seat belt use, habitual offender, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked.
Lamarcus Curry, revocation of SIS.
Jessica Fuller, revocation of SIS, probation revocation.
Erica Shyrock, 2 counts revocation of SIS.
Jacqueline Ellis, revocation of SIS.
Brent Sprayberry, 2 counts revocation of SIS.
Marcus Dillon, probation revocation.
Logan Lawery Edwards, sexual assault second degree, aggravated assault, terroristic threatening first degree.
Jerry Glenn Joiner, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver.
Ruben Jimenez, rape.
Austin Anderson, revocation of SIS.
COVID-19 precautions are encouraged. Each attorney will take whatever steps he/she feels necessary to be in court at or before the calling of his/her cases. Failure to be in court at the designated time may result in the court imposing appropriate sanctions.
All defendants must appear with their respective attorneys at the calling of his/her case. Each attorney shall proceed to accomplish this in the manner of his/her choice.