Jimmy Don Waller received seven years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections and three years of suspended imposition of sentencing for breaking and entering, and for stealing at Emerson Food Mart.
During a revocation of probation hearing Thursday before Circuit Judge David Talley, both Waller’s theft from the Emerson Food Mart and his breaking into the Emerson Church of Christ and destroying property was discussed and witnesses testified. His sentence includes being banned from both the Emerson Food Mart and the Emerson Church of Christ.
On July 8, 2021, Waller admitted to a criminal trespass charge for going to the Emerson store. Wayne Allen, Emerson Food Mart owner, was called to testify.
“I’ve known Mr. Waller for a long time and here lately things have been struggling,” he said. “He was walking out with fountain drinks and doing that repeatedly.”
Allen didn’t want to confront Waller as he was afraid of Waller’s reaction. Waller has been banned to the store prior to July 8, 2021, Allen said.
“My employees were scared and so was I,” he said.
Allen said he has known Allen for about 40 years and had seen him in the store for the past 26 years. He described him as very erratic but stopped short of saying what all he needed.
“I’m not a psychologist or psychiatrist so I can’t offer that opinion,” he said.
Allen said sometimes Waller would empty a salt container in his mouth.
Tierra Ferguson, store worker, said whenever Waller came in, it would cause everyone to become uncomfortable.
“He would also pour sugar into his mouth (like the salt containers),” she said. “He would pour salt and pepper all over books and sneezed all over the cups and the lids.”
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Detective LeRoy Martin said he met Waller after a break-in at the Emerson Church of Christ and had no information that Waller was supposed to be allowed in the church.
“He tore some wires up, trashed the place up and he said he did something else inside the church,” Martin said.
During Martin’s testimony, Waller interrupted and asked Talley if he could ask him something.
“I’m sorry. Can I get into some rehab? I am sorry. I’m really, really sorry,” he said.
However, when Waller was last allowed to go into a rehab which was to last six months, he only stayed one week.
“I called my sister,” he said.
As the judge revoked his probation, Waller spoke again.
“I’m sorry,” he mumbled.
In Arkansas, a suspended imposition of sentence is a procedure in which a defendant who pleads or is found guilty of an offense is released by the court without pronouncement of sentence and without supervision. The court may attach conditions to the suspended imposition of sentence. If a court revokes a defendant's suspension of sentence or probation, the court may enter a judgment of conviction and may impose any sentence on the defendant that might have been imposed originally for the offense of which he or she was found guilty.
Habitual offender Jeremy Shirron was back in Talley’s courtroom Thursday and this time received 7 more years in prison and 15 years of SIS for terroristic act and possessing a firearm after being convicted of two felonies.
Shirron was in court on September 16 and received 15 years in the ADC along with 15 years of SIS. Last time Shirron was in court, Devyance Carter testified about Shirron having shot up his car and his house on 713 East Main Street about 2:38 a.m. on April 6. Also on that day, Carter said Shirron had threatened the life of he and his girlfriend, Malinda Ellis.
Carter said that two months or two and a half months before, Shirron had kicked down the door at Ellis’ residence and put a gun to his head. He said he and Ellis did not call police because they were threatened by Shirron.
“He told her if she was to call the police, he was going to have a shootout with police and then he would kill us,” Carter said.
On April 12, Carter said he was out at the lake with friends when he saw Shirron and Shirron made a hand gesture at him.
“He recognized me, and he pointed two fingers like a gun at me,” he said.
However, on Thursday, Ellis was in the courtroom on Shirron’s behalf on Thursday. Shirron asked if he could give his girlfriend a hug but was not allowed to do so in the courtroom. During the last court date, Ellis had admitted calling the jail to speak with Shirron.
Anthony Massey, accused of non-payment of child support of more than $10,000 and less than $25,000 for two children, was given five years’ probation on the charge. He is supposed to owe the mother $100 a week but said he is unemployed but looking for work.
Massey also was caught on October 18, 2020, with methamphetamine. Massey inquired about what his situation would be if he did attend Drug Court.
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Phillips’ response was blunt and to the point.
“I am offering this one time and if you test positive, I’m not going to offer it again,” he said.
Massey was eager to accept Drug Court.
“I need it, yeah I’ll take it. I’ve said it how many times now,” he said. “I want Drug Court.”
Phillips asked that a charge against Massey involving the theft of a Suburban be null processed. According to the probable cause affidavit on the charge, Massey told Magnolia Detective William Schafer that he took a Suburban from the area of 301 West Columbia Street and drove it to Smith Street. On Smith Street, he picked up Rodney Glenn Johnson and Florian Culp, who identified himself as “Three.”
Massey told the detective he had no choice and was scared that Culp would kill him. Massey said that Culp pulled a gun out and said that if he did not drive the vehicle to County Road 5, he would kill him.
Next in court, Justin Eddy was sentenced to five years in the ADC and 10 years of SIS. Eddy was convicted of beating on his girlfriend, Randi Shackleford, while she was pregnant.
“For the record Shackleford does not want prison time,” Phillips said. “She does not want a no-contact order.”
Jessie Lynn Davis was in court for two revocations of probation and as a habitual offender with six felonies. She received 6 years at ADC and SIS of 10 years.
He has charges of terroristic threatening and residential burglary. He failed to report numerous times his change of address as is expected under probation.
“Mr. Davis, I think I’ve done about all I can do,” Talley said before sentencing Davis.
Tamarus Hardwell, two-time felon, was sentenced to six years in prison after his revocation of probation hearing on Thursday.
Hardwell said his “baby mama” had a firearm at her house but it was not his. However, he admitted that he picked out the gun at a gun shop, and that his girlfriend paid for it.
Criminal Defense Attorney Jessica Yarbrough said her client had no intentions of hurting anyone with the gun and wanted it as a prop for the promotion of music album covers.
Talley then questioned Hardwell.
“So, you were telling people they could portray a felon holding a gun?” he said.
Talley recited part of the probation Hardwell had signed in 2020 about not selling, using or purchasing firearms as a previous felon.
“But I am sorry about that. It won’t happen again,” Hardwell said.