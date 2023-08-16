A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr. Court will be held Thursday, August 17, in the courtroom at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia.
Those defendants scheduled to appear at this time are listed as follows.
9 a.m.
Jacobe S. Jackson, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Laquinton Colvin, failure to appear, probation revocation.
Rhonda Hall, review restitution.
Christopher Hartsfield, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, terroristic act, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises, etc - drug free zone; possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver, terroristic threatening first degree.
Anthony Taylor, endangering welfare of minor first degree, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, possession of controlled substance (Schedule IV, V), driving while intoxicated second offense.
Austin Anderson, revocation of suspended imposition of sentencing.
Darrell Watson, 2 counts probation revocation.
Dayton Dickson, probation revocation.
10 a.m.
Marcus Alan Morris, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Iyeshia Simoneilaijaha Hall, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), 3 counts failure to appear, impairing operation of vital public facility.
Ashanti Humbert, theft of property (credit/debit card), theft of property over $1,000.
Jennifer Nicole Coker, 2 counts endangering welfare of minor first degree.
Frankie Anthony James, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by receiving over $5,000, habitual offender.
Aubriunna Williams, forgery second degree.
Kassandara Robinson, 4 counts terroristic threatening.
Dedrick Turner, 2 counts probation revocation.
11 a.m.
Jerry Lynn Gentry, forgery first degree, insurance required - minimum coverage; driver's license required, fictitious tags.
Gerald Sanders, residential burglary, criminal mischief first degree, theft of property under $1,000, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Timothy Cooksey, residential burglary, breaking or entering, criminal mischief first degree, habitual offender.
Matthew Newman, 2 counts revocation of SIS.
Zachary Williamson, 2 counts revocation of SIS.
Joseph M. Peace, probation revocation.
Myeisha Marshall, probation revocation.
Aberin McGowan, 2 counts probation revocation.
1:30 p.m.
Terrance Smith, case not filed.
Daniel Scott Wilson, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, 2 counts possession of drug paraphernalia, 2 counts habitual offender, 2 counts revocation.
Deshasmic L. Pastchol, residential burglary, theft of property over $25,000, habitual offender, 2 counts probation revocation.
Seth Holtzclaw, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, probation revocation.
Dylan Colby Riley, 2 counts aggravated assault on family/household member, 3 counts terroristic threatening.
April Threadgill, 6 counts forgery second degree, theft of property under $1,000, 3 counts habitual offender, 2 counts financial identity fraud, 2 counts theft of property over $1,000, revocation of SIS.
Colby McKale Moore, criminal mischief first degree, theft of property over $1,000, habitual offender, probation revocation.
Tamekia Collier, probation revocation.
2:30 p.m.
John Lee Smith, 2 counts residential burglary, domestic battery third degree, 3 counts HO, fleeing (on foot), possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), criminal mischief first degree, theft of property over $1,000.
Scotdarrious Ellis, impairing operation of vital public facility, habitual offender, 2 counts revocation of SIS.
Mitchell Madison, escape first degree, battery first degree, victim is employee of a correctional facility; habitual offender, probation revocation, revocation of SIS.
William McLeod, terroristic threatening first degree, aggravated assault on family/household member, impairing operation of vital public facility, criminal mischief second degree, habitual offender, 2 counts revocation of SIS.
Scott Anthon Howell, battery first degree, possession of firearm by certain persons - prior crime violent or present use to commit crime; aggravated assault on family/household member, felony with a firearm, habitual offender.
Arthur Hunter, possession of firearm by certain persons, habitual offender, probation revocation.
Royon Ward, fleeing in a vehicle or conveyance with substantial danger of causing death or serious injury; criminal mischief first degree, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), habitual offender, probation revocation.