A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr.
Court will be held Thursday in the courtroom at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia.
Those defendants scheduled to appear in court at this time are listed as follows.
Ian Daniel Marlar, 2 counts possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, probation revocation.
Atavia L. Runyon, aggravated assault.
Jaylon Demond McKamie, terroristic act.
Carlton Lonnell Stewart, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of firearm by certain persons, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked; speeding, habitual offender, failure to appear.
Lester James Hawthorne, kidnapping, rape, battery first degree.
Kevin Wayne Wilson, domestic battery third degree, endangering welfare of minor first degree, disorderly conduct.
Beaunca Willis, residential burglary, theft of property over $1,000, criminal trespass.
Donald J. Taylor, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearms by certain persons.
Devonte Markuis Willis, aggravated assault, possession of firearms by certain persons, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, resisting arrest, terroristic threatening first degree, disorderly conduct, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine; driving while intoxicated third offense, ignition interlock devices, terroristic threatening second degree.
Bobby Lee Young, domestic battery third degree, terroristic threatening first degree.
Breanna Denae Olup, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing (on foot).
Andrea Rose Tyler, criminal impersonation second degree, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, habitual offender, 2 counts revocation of suspended imposition of sentencing.
Tasheka Teon McDuffie, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked.
Braelyn Lamar Beasley, breaking or entering, theft of property over $1,000.
Samuel Grayson Jean, aggravated robbery, domestic battering second degree, terroristic threatening first degree, carrying a weapon.
Dedrick Turner, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver, probation revocation.
Lance Thomas Dowling, breaking or entering, theft of property under $1,000.
Timesha Symone Cook, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Bobbi Waller, probation revocation.
Jeffrey Williams, probation revocation.
Patrick Davis, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, fleeing on foot, obstructing governmental operations, HO, probation revocation.
Gerry Ellis, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Antonio D. Wilson, failure to comply with registration/reporting requirements, refusal to cooperate with assessment process, breaking or entering, 2 counts habitual offender, 2 counts revocation of SIS.
William Mosley, domestic battering second degree, aggravated assault, theft of property over $1,000, revocation.
Ervin Kelso Moss, battery first degree.
Jeremy Jamar Scott, aggravated residential burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia, probation revocation.
Derrick R. Hunter, residential burglary, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, theft of property under $1,000, habitual offender, 2 counts revocation.
Julian Ugartechea, residential burglary, criminal mischief first degree, disorderly conduct.
Keshuwn Dylan Pace, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, terroristic threatening first degree, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500.
Mitchell Madison, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), fleeing (on foot), habitual offender, probation revocation, revocation of SIS.
Jonathan Ellis, terroristic threatening first degree, probation revocation.
Santrevious Chambers, probation revocation.
Darrell Watson, 2 counts probation revocation.
Gregory Lee McLeod, revocation of SIS.
Courtney Faulk, probation revocation.
Demetria Doss, 2 counts probation revocation.
Justin Pierce, revocation.
Kenneth Parham, probation revocation.
Joshua Reeves
Christopher Kee
COVID-19 precautions will be strictly observed. Masks are to be worn inside the building. (Bring your mask with you.) The number of persons admitted to the building will be limited. Seating will be designated. Appropriate social distancing will be expected.
Each attorney will take whatever steps he/she feels necessary to be in court at or before the calling of his/her cases. Failure to be in court may result in the court imposing appropriate sanctions.
All defendants must appear with their respective attorneys at the calling of his/her case. Each attorney shall proceed to accomplish this in the manner of his/her choice.