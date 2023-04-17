Summer Scarber, 26, of Waldo was recently found guilty of aggravated assault on a family or household member and possession of ecstasy pills and given five years’ probation.
Scarber was in the Circuit Court where her case was heard by Judge David Talley on April 6. Talley admonished Scarber for possessing drugs after being given the chance to be in the Alternative Sentencing Program and asked her why she had them after being told not to have drugs.
“Why did you think I wouldn’t care,” Talley asked.
She remained silent.
She was removed from that program which allows those with charges to not have to go through probation or be sent to jail or prison.
“Just so there is no confusion going forward if you have any problems with violating probation it is going to be really hard to get another good chance out of me,” Talley said.
According to the probable cause affidavit dated June 8, 2021, containing details of when Scarber was charged with aggravated assault on a family or household member, Magnolia Officer Teddy Rocole responded at 4 p.m. on Jeanette Street to a fight in progress.
When Rocole arrived, he was approached by victim, Neca Scarber, who said her sister, Scarber, had pulled up in front of her house and jumped out with a gun.
Neca Scarber told the officer Scarber had told her to stop talking about her while pointing a small black automatic handgun at her. Neca Scarber called 911 and Scarber fled the scene in a gold Toyota Camry, the affidavit reads.
Around 30 minutes later, Neca Scarber and Kisha Hardiman came to the Magnolia Police Department to give a statement regarding the incident that happened on Jeanette Street.
Sgt. Campbell interviewed Neca Scarber. Neca Scarber told Campbell that she was at her cousin’s house, Hardiman, when her sister, Scarber, drove in the yard and started yelling at her and calling her names.
Neca Scarber said both she and Hardiman told Scarber to leave the property but Scarber and opened the center console and got out a small black pistol, the affidavit reads.
“Neca told Sgt. Campbell that she exited the car and started waiving the gun around and actually pointed it at her and told her she was going to shoot her and racked the slide ono the pistol,” the affidavit reads. “Neca told Sgt. Campbell that Kisha’s two young children were sitting on the porch behind her when this happened.”
Neca Scarber told Campbell she and her sister have been fighting and arguing for a while, but it had started to escalate.
Campbell then interviewed Hardiman, and she said Neca Scarber came to her house at 834 Jeanette Street and that a short time later Scarber pulled up in a gold car, exited the car holding a black gun. Hardiman said Scarber pointed the gun at Neca Scarber and racked the slide. Hardiman said she started yelling for someone to call the police because her kids were outside sitting on the front porch.
According to the probable cause affidavit dated July 31, 2022, Columbia County Deputy Skinner was dispatched to the 400 block of North Cottage Street in Waldo in reference to a female subject with a gun.
Skinner met with other deputies already on scene and went inside the residence and met Scarber. He determined she had been in a disturbance with her neighbor across the street in reference to her residence getting broken into a few days ago.
Skinner was advised by Deputy T. Scott that he had recovered a knife from Scarber and saw a magazine to the firearm in a bedroom of the residence.
Skinner asked Scarber if she had a firearm or anything used in the incident and she said she did not and gave verbal consent to Skinner to search her residence, the affidavit reads.
Skinner then detained Scarber and placed her in his patrol unit and talked to the reporting party, Linda Willis, who said Scarber had put the firearm in her vehicle that was sitting beside the residence.
Skinner went back to Scarber and asked her for permission to search her vehicle and she gave verbal consent and Skinner found a clear plastic baggie in the console of the vehicle that contained several different colored pills believed to be ecstasy. Scott located a 9mm pistol under the driver’s seat of the vehicle that was loaded with an extended magazine with live rounds in it. Scarber was placed under arrest, according to the affidavit.
The possession of firearms in this case were dropped, but Scarber was charged with possession of the ecstasy pills.